Kevin De Bruyne Takes Hilarious Jibe At Manchester United, Threatens To Burn The Jersey

The first Manchester derby of the season saw Manchester City crushing cross-town rivals Manchester United 6-3 to claim the bragging rights. The win was possible thanks to hattricks from Phil Foden and striker Erling Haaland. Manchester City midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne failed to get onto the scoresheet during the derby match, but that did not hold him back from taking a jibe at United.

Kevin De Bruyne's hilarious reaction to getting a Manchester United shirt

Ahead of Manchester City's Premier League match against Southampton, a video surfaced online where Kevin De Bruyne appeared on the Belgian podcast Mid Mid. He was handed a United jersey with his name and number on the back. The midfielder was left surprised and laughed awkwardly before asking 'do I burn it now?' and 'most dreams aren’t real comment. The video ends with De Bruyne doing a 'cutting neck' hand gesture to show his disapproval of the gift he was given. Following the ManCity vs Man United derby match, reports emerged about Kevin De Bruyne being spotted leaving the Etihad with Cristiano Ronaldo's jersey. Ronaldo was an unused substitute during the match and was visibly frustrated for not getting to play.

Kevin De Bruyne gifted a @ManUtd shirt:



"Do I burn it now?"

Man City vs Man United match highlights

Manchester City gave Manchester United a reality check with a comfortable win at the Etihad Stadium last weekend. Erling Haaland has made Premier League history by recording hat-tricks in three successive home matches for Manchester City. Ten Hag becomes the sixth United manager since Alex Ferguson’s retirement to lose his first derby – but had a heavier defeat than either David Moyes or Ralf Rangnick.

Manchester City controlled the possession and went into the lead thanks to a strike from Phil Foden. Haaland scored two goals in the space of three minutes later in the half, before setting up Phil Foden to score his second goal of the derby just before halftime. After halftime, United scored the first goal with Antony scoring a wonderful goal from distance after 56 minutes. However, United's hopes of a comeback were dashed with Haaland completing his hattrick and then setting up Foden to do the same. Substitute, Anthony Martial, scored twice in the last 10 minutes but could not save the team from humiliation.