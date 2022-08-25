Kevin Trapp Confirms Rejecting Manchester United's Offer; 'I Had Chosen Eintracht'

Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp confirmed that he is turning down an offer from Premier League giants Manchester United because of wanting to make more history with his current club. The 32-year-old played an instrumental role in helping his side win the UEFA Europa League title last season by defeating Rangers on penalties in the finals.

Kevin Trapp rejects offer from Manchester United

Kevin Trapp took to his official Instagram handle on August 25 to reveal why he was turning down the offer from Manchester United. His post read, "Dear fans, there have been a lot of reports of interest from Manchester United in the past few days. It is true that there is a written offer. Manchester United is a global club and I hope everyone can understand that I consider such an offer and think about it."

It is believed that the Red Devils had offered a four-year contract to the 32-year-old goalkeeper, who rejected it with the hope of winning more glory at Eintracht Frankfurt. It is believed that Erik ten Hag's side are in desperate need of a goalkeeper with current goalie David de Gea not having been deemed good enough to play out from the back, a style of play the Dutch coach wants his team to adapt.

As for the offer from Manchester United, Trapp added, "Yesterday, however, I informed the person in charge of both clubs that I had chosen Eintracht. I have experienced unforgettable things here with Frankfurt and we made history together. The start of the season has been bumpy, but I have absolute faith in us. Yours, Kevin."

Frankfurt have not had the best of starts to the new Bundesliga season as they suffered a 6-1 home defeat to Bayern Munich in their opening game before drawing their next two matches against Hertha Berlin and Cologne. They will now face promoted side Werder Bremen in their next match on Sunday, August 28. As things stand in the Bundesliga table after three matches, Oliver Glasner's side find themselves down in 15th place with just two points and will be desperate to get the first win of their new campaign.