KGF Fever Grips Man City: Premier League Champions Name Their 'very Own KGF' Players

Since its release on April 14, K.G.F: Chapter 2 has become one of India's most popular films, smashing all box-office records. After creating ripples around the country, the film has now caught the attention of Manchester City, one of the top football clubs in the world and are currently holders of the English Premier League. The English club paid tribute to the Yash-starrer film on its official Instagram account on Wednesday, April 20.

Manchester City shared a photo of their three key players - Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gündoan, and Phil Foden - on Instagram on Wednesday, referring to them as their "very own KGF".The post contained the first initials of their respective names, which when combined form 'KGF,' the title of the popular film. "Our very own KGF!", the caption of Manchester City's post on Instagram read.

In the meantime, Farhan Akhtar, whose Excel Entertainment is the film's Hindi presenter, left a remark on the post. Akhtar wrote "brilliant" in the comment section of the post, which has since received over 2,00,000 likes. Excel Entertainment also acknowledged Manchester City's amazing gesture by posting the same picture on its official Twitter handle.

IPL side RCB pays tribute to KGF 2

Meanwhile, the Indian Premier League (IPL) club Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) held a special premiere for its players and support staff on Monday to commemorate K.G.F: Chapter 2's tremendous box office success. In a video posted on RCB's official Instagram handle, players and members of the coaching staff can be seen enjoying the special screening of the film.

"Our stars had some much-needed downtime, thanks to @hombalefilms, as we were enthralled with a special screening of the blockbuster #KGF2. Safe to say all our stars loved the experience," RCB wrote on Instagram.

KGF: Chapter 2

Sanjay Dutt, who played Adheera in the recently released film, also featured with Yash in the major role in KGF Chapter 2. With his outstanding performance, he was praised for the portrayal of the role. Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Archana Jois are some of the other actors who appeared in the Prashanth Neel-directed film.

Image: AP/Instagram/@thenameisyash