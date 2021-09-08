Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals Why Cristiano Ronaldo Left Juventus To Return To Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo made an astonishing return to Manchester United in the 2021/22 summer transfer window as he returned to Old Trafford after 12 years. Ronaldo played for the Red Devils from 2003-09, a period in which he scored a staggering 84 goals in 196 matches. As a result of his stunning performances in 2008, he also won the first of his five Ballon d'Ors with Manchester United.

While it was widely understood that Cristiano Ronaldo was keen on leaving Juventus at the end of the 2020/21 season, few knew of the Portuguese international's next destination. However, former UFC champion and close friend of Ronaldo, Khabib Nurmagomedov, claimed that the Portuguese forward told him that he was keen on joining Manchester United. And that is not it, because as per the latest reports, Khabib also claims to know the reasons for Ronaldo leaving Juventus.

Khabib Nurmagomedov knows why Cristiano Ronaldo left Juventus

Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov claims that Cristiano Ronaldo left Juventus because he was 'bored.' Via a chat with Sport24, Khabib said that he had a private chat with the Portuguese international, who told him that he was bored in Italy and was interested in moving to England. He added that he was not a fan of Italian football either, and was interested in watching the Premier League as 'any team there can put on a show.'

Manchester United has a special place in Cristiano Ronaldo's heart

After the blockbuster homecoming of Cristiano Ronaldo was announced, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner revealed that Manchester United had a special place in his heart. As reported by AP, Ronaldo said, "Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement. I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I’m looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead." Ronaldo is expected to make his second Manchester United debut this weekend against Newcastle on September 11.