Khabib On Ronaldo: 'A Month Ago, He Told Me That He Was Moving To Manchester United'

Cristiano Ronaldo shocked the world when he returned back to Manchester United in reportedly a last-minute decision. Manchester United roped in Cristiano Ronaldo for a second stint with the team in a reported €23million deal. Now, as per Daily Mail, former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov who shares a good bond with the Portuguese footballer has revealed that Ronaldo had already told him about his plans of transfer from Juventus to Manchester United.

"A month ago, he told me that he was moving to Manchester United," Khabib Nurmagomedov told reporters at the New Knowledge Marathon in Moscow adding, "'I expected this deal to take place. I think that Manchester United is more suitable for him than Juventus. For me, the transition was not a surprise."

In August, Khabib Nurmagomedov signed for a Russian third-tier football club just 10 months after registering a dominant 29-0 win against Justin Gaethje. The 32-year-old fighter announced his retirement from UFC after his commanding win against his American opponent last year.

The former lightweight champion retired because of a promise he made to his mother. Since he retired from mixed martial arts (MMA), he took up football and also spoke about his admiration for five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo returns to Manchester United

Following the completion of the transfer, Cristiano Ronaldo said that the club always had "a special place" in his heart.

“Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday," Ronaldo said as reported by AP.

"I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I’m looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead,” added Ronaldo.

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo's history

Manchester United roped in Ronaldo for a second stint with the team in a reported €23million deal. Ronaldo had appeared 292 times for the United and also scored 118 goals in the process. He won three Premier League titles, one Champions League, one FA Cup and two League Cups with the club. He moved to Real Madrid in 2009, where he won 15 trophies, including two LaLiga titles, two Copa del Rey, and four Champions Leagues. He also became Real Madrid’s all-time top goalscorer. Ronaldo was roped in by Italian club Juventus in 2018 and will now finally return to Old Trafford.

Sir Alex Ferguson is widely known for being the manager of Manchester United from 1986 to 2013. Considered the greatest football manager of all time, he has won the most trophies as a manager in football history. During Ronaldo’s first stint with the United, he rose to the ranks as one of the greatest footballers of all time, under the mentorship of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Image: AP