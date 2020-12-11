KHMK Vs AT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Russian Premier League 2020 Game Preview

Khimki are all set to lock horns with Arsenal Tula in the Russian Premier League on Friday, December 11, 2020. The match will be played at the Arena Khimki at 9:30 PM IST. Here's a look at the KHMK vs AT Dream11 prediction, team and match prediction for the same.

Also Read: Jose Mourinho Questioned for Taking Off Gareth Bale Seconds After Stunning Free Kick

KHMK vs AT Live: KHMK vs AT match prediction and preview

Khimki have struggled in the Russian Premier League so far this season and find themselves at 12th in the standings. The hosts, however, hold a five-point advantage over their opponents Arsenal Tula ahead of the fixture on Saturday. Arsenal are 13th and will have to play a relegation playoff if they retain their position at the end of the season. The visitors would hope to register a win on Saturday, to cut the gap between themselves and Khimki to two points. Khimki are favourites however and likely to get the three points at home.

Also Read: ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Hyderabad Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live

KHMK vs AT Dream11 prediction: Team news

KHMK: Maksim Martusevich sustained a knock recently and is in doubt to start for his side. Kazantsev is ruled out until March after an ACL tear.

Maksim Martusevich sustained a knock recently and is in doubt to start for his side. Kazantsev is ruled out until March after an ACL tear. AT: Denisov and Grigalava are close to full fitness but are unlikely to feature in the XI. Belyaev is a doubt for the game, while Kombarov is ruled out until next month.

Also Read: ATKMB Vs HFC Dream11 Prediction, Match Prediction, Indian Super League Match Preview

KHMK vs AT Live: Probable KHMK vs AT playing 11

Khimki: Ilia Lantratov, Brian Idowu, Evgeni Gapon, Dmitri Tikhiy, Kirill Bozhenov, Egor Danikin, Islambek Kuat, Alexander Troschekin, Polyarus, Vladimir Dyadyun, Arshak Koryan

Ilia Lantratov, Brian Idowu, Evgeni Gapon, Dmitri Tikhiy, Kirill Bozhenov, Egor Danikin, Islambek Kuat, Alexander Troschekin, Polyarus, Vladimir Dyadyun, Arshak Koryan Arsenal Tula: Shunin, Parshivlyuk, Ordets, Evgeniev, Pliev, More, Fomin, N'Jie, Szymanski, Sly, Komlichenko

KHMK vs AT Dream11 prediction: KHMK vs AT Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper : Ilia Lantratov

: Ilia Lantratov Defender : Dmitri Tikhiy, Brian Idowu, Egor Danikin

: Dmitri Tikhiy, Brian Idowu, Egor Danikin Midfielder : Arshak Koryan, Alexander Troschekin, Kirill Bozhenov, Kings Kangwa, Yuri Kovalev

: Arshak Koryan, Alexander Troschekin, Kirill Bozhenov, Kings Kangwa, Yuri Kovalev Forwards: Luka Djordevic, Evans Kangwa

Also Read: AA Vs ALQ Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Saudi Professional League Live

KHMK vs AT Dream11 Team: Top Picks

KHMK vs AT Dream11 Team top picks for captain: Arshak Koryan, Alexander Troschekin

KHMK vs AT Dream11 Team top picks for vice-captain: Evans Kangwa, Yuri Kovalev

Note: The KHMK vs AT Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The KHMK vs AT Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

(Image Courtesy: Russian Premier League Twitter)