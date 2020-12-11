KHMK Vs AT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Russian Premier League 2020 Game Preview

Quick links:
Khimki are all set to lock horns with Arsenal Tula in the Russian Premier League on Friday, December 11, 2020. The match will be played at the Arena Khimki at 9:30 PM IST. Here's a look at the KHMK vs AT Dream11 prediction, team and match prediction for the same.
Khimki have struggled in the Russian Premier League so far this season and find themselves at 12th in the standings. The hosts, however, hold a five-point advantage over their opponents Arsenal Tula ahead of the fixture on Saturday. Arsenal are 13th and will have to play a relegation playoff if they retain their position at the end of the season. The visitors would hope to register a win on Saturday, to cut the gap between themselves and Khimki to two points. Khimki are favourites however and likely to get the three points at home.
#RPL Week 18 fixtures 📋 pic.twitter.com/eX104FhKro— Russian Premier Liga (@premierliga_en) December 9, 2020
