KHMK Vs DYM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Russian Premier League Live

Second-placed Dynamo Moscow will take on FC Khimki as they look to overtake Zenit atop the Russian Premier League table. The match will be played on Monday, September 28, 2020. Here is our KHMK vs DYM Dream11 prediction, preview and KHMK vs DYM Dream11 team.

KHMK vs DYM live: KHMK vs DYM Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Arena Khimki

Date: Monday, September 28, 2020

Time: 9.30 pm IST

KHMK vs DYM live: KHMK vs DYM Dream11 prediction and preview

Наш сегодняшний именинник в полном порядке! Вместе с командой готовится к матчу с «Химками» и заставляет отжиматься Комличенко 😁



Тренировку динамовцев в полном объеме смотрите на Динамо ТВ ⬇️https://t.co/Fcohj54By0 pic.twitter.com/C5EE2RLX00 — ФК «Динамо» Москва (@dynamofc) September 27, 2020

Dynamo Moscow are placed second on the Russian Premier League table, although they have racked up as many points as league leaders Zenit (20). Moscow have won four of the previous five games while suffering a defeat on one occasion. Moscow defeated Tambov 2-0 in the previous clash. On the other hand, FC Khimki fear relegation as they occupy the 15th spot in the 16-team competition. With just three points in eight games, Khimki have not won a single game over their past nine outings.

KHMK vs DYM Dream11 prediction: KHMK vs DYM Dream11 team, squad list

FC Khimki: Dmitry Khomich, Dmitri Tikhiy, Evgeni Gapon, Egor Danilkin, Aleksandr Filin, Bryan Idowu, Ilya Lantratov, Egor Generalov, Kirill Bozhenov, Ilya Kukharchuk, Arshak Koryan, Bogdan Mishukov, Maksim Martusevich, Artem Polyarus, Mikhail Tikhonov, Danil Kazantsev, Gela Zaseev, Alexander Lomovitskiy, Danil Lipovoy, Islambek Kuat, Danil Massurenko, Svyatoslav Georgievsky, Andrei Murnin, Aleksandr Troshechkin, Mohamed Konate, Kamran Aliev, Vladimir Dyadyun, Ilya Vorobjov, Nikolai Signevich

Dynamo Moscow: Anton Shunin, Gregory Morozov, Ivan Ordets, Roman Evgeniev, Sergey Parshivlyuk, David Sangare, Igor Leshchuk, Bogdan Zorin, Artur Yusupov, Charles Kabore, Igor Shkolnik, Maksim Danilin, Joaozinho, Dmitri Skopintsev, Toni Sunjic, Vladimir Rykov, Zaurbek Pliev, Anton Sosnin, Roman Neustadter, Sebastian Szymanski, Daniil Lesovoy, Vladimir Moskvichev, Vladislav Karapuzov, Vyacheslav Grulev, Kirill Panchenko, Konstantin Rausch, Oscar Hiljemark, Clinton N’Jie, Maximilian Philipp, Nikolai Komlichenko, Sylvester Igboun

KHMK vs DYM Dream11 prediction: KHMK vs DYM Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Anton Shunin

Defenders: Ivan Ordets, Dmitri Skopintsev, Aleksandr Filin, Bryan Idowu

Midfielders: Daniil Lesovoy, Aleksandr Troshechkin, Artem Polyarus

Forwards: Maximilian Philipp, Nikolai Komlichenko, Mohamed Konate

KHMK vs DYM live: KHMK vs DYM Dream11 prediction and top picks

FC Khimki: Mohamed Konate, Artem Polyarus (vc)

Dynamo Moscow: Maximilian Philipp (c), Nikolai Komlichenko

KHMK vs DYM match prediction

Considering the two teams' run of form in the competition, Dynamo Moscow are the clear favourites to win the clash.

Note: The KHMK vs DYM Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The KHMK vs DYM Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: FC Dynamo Twitter