KHMK Vs LOK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Russian Premier League 2020 Game Preview

FC Khimki square off against Lokomotiv Moscow at the Arena Khimki for a Russian Premier League clash. The fixture will be played on Thursday, December 17 at 8:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our KHMK vs LOK Dream11 prediction, KHMK vs LOK Dream11 team and the probable KHMK vs LOK playing 11.

KHMK vs LOK live: KHMK vs LOK Dream11 prediction and preview

Khimki have kept a clean sheet in their last 3 home matches and will look to continue their improved performance, their opponents too will look to pick up all three points as the business end of the season is approaching. Reziuan Mirzov and Kirill Bozhenov are doubtful for the home side, with Brian Idowu and Denis Glushakov suspended following their fourth yellow card of the season.

On the other hand, Lokomotiv Moscow will be with Fedor Smolov, Zé Luís, Mikhail Lysov and Dmitry Barinov all long term absentees. The team will also be with Vedran Corluka who is suspended and François Kamano, Vitaly Lisakovich and Maksim Mukhin remaining doubtful. Based on the recent run of form, our KHMK vs LOK match prediction is a draw.

KHMK vs LOK live: FC Khimki vs Lokomotiv Moscow Head-to-Head

The two sides have come up head to head on 18 occasions. FC Khimki have won six while Lokomotiv Moscow have won eight. Four of the remaining games have ended in draws.

Смотри заключительный выпуск #LOKO РАЗБОРА в этом году – @vadimlukomski и Руслан Пименов обсудили матч с «Баварией» в Мюнхене, подвели итоги лигочемпионской кампании «Локомотива» и выделили лучших игроков нашей команды в групповом этапе



⏯ https://t.co/R1jXNBNRPm#UCL pic.twitter.com/WGHh4HPLmt — «Локомотив» (@fclokomotiv) December 15, 2020

KHMK vs LOK Dream11 prediction: Probable KHMK vs LOK playing 11

FC Khimki probable 11 - Ilya Lantratov, Dmitri Tikhiy, Yegor Danilkin, Bryan Idowu, Alexander Troshechkin, Arshak Koryan, Ilya Kukharchuk, Vladimir Dyadyun, Kirill Bozhenov, Reziuan Mirzov, Denis Glushakov

Lokomotiv Moscow probable 11 - Guilherme, Vedran Corluka, Maciej Rybus, Slobodan Rajkovic, Dmitry Zhivoglyadov, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Vladislav Ignatyev, Dmitri Rybchinsky, Stanislav Magkeev, Éder, Anton Miranchuk

KHMK vs LOK live: Top picks for KHMK vs LOK Dream11 team

KHMK vs LOK live: FC Khimki top picks

Ilya Kukharchuk

Reziuan Mirzov

KHMK vs LOK live: Lokomotiv Moscow top picks

Anton Miranchuk

Eder

KHMK vs LOK Dream11 prediction: KHMK vs LOK Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Ilya Lantratov

Defenders - Vedran Corluka, Maciej Rybus, Bryan Idowu, Alexander Troshechkin

Midfielders - Reziuan Mirzov (VC), Kirill Bozhenov, Anton Miranchuk (C), Ilya Kukharchuk, Grzegorz Krychowiak

Forwards - Eder

Note: The above KHMK vs LOK Dream11 prediction, KHMK vs LOK Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The KHMK vs LOK Dream11 team and KHMK vs LOK Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Lokomotiv Moscow Twitter