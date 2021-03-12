KHMK Vs ROS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Russian Premier League Preview

Matchday 22 of the Russian Premier League has Khimki and FC Rostov set to lock horns in their upcoming game on Friday The Russian Premier League is set to be played at Arena Khimki on March 12 with the kickoff scheduled for 9:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the KHMK vs ROS Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this encounter.

KHMK vs ROS live: KHMK vs ROS Dream11 match preview

Khimki walk into the match as the 10th-ranked team on the Russian Premier League as the hosts have registered eight wins while playing out five draws and losing eight matches so far. With 29 points from 21 games, they head into the match following a two-match unbeaten streak with their last competitive outing ending in a 0-0 draw against FFC Rotor Volgograd.

Rostov, on the other hand, have collected 34 points this season by recording tens wins, four draws and seven losses from 21 games so far. Currently slotted 7th on the Russian Premier League table, the visitors head into the game after recording two draws against Zenit and Sochi. They will be aiming to convert such draws into wins and look to bounce back to winning ways as soon as possible. A match against a lower-ranked opposition like Khimki provides them with the perfect opportunity to turn their fortunes around and pocket three crucial points on Friday.

KHMK vs ROS Playing 11

Khimki- Lantratov, Danilkin, Idowu, Tikhiy, Flin, Glushakov, Troshcekin, Bozhenov, Konate, Mirzov, Kukharchuk

FC Rostov- Pesjakov, Osipenko, Pavlovets, Kozlov, Aleesami, Makhatadze, Glebov, Tugarev, Gigovic, Sowe, Poloz

KHMK vs ROS Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper -I. Lantratov

Defenders – A. Flin. A.Kozlov, E. Danilkin, M. Osipenko

Midfielders – A. Gigovic, A. Troshcekin, G. Makhatadze, K. Bozhenov

Strikers – D. Poloz, I. Kukharchuk

KHMK vs ROS Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- I. Kukharchuk or A. Gigovic

Vice-Captain- D. Poloz or A. Troshcekin

KHMK vs ROS Match Prediction

FC Rostov walk into the match with a five-point lead over their opponents. They have been pretty solid defensively in the ongoing edition of the Russian Premier League as they are joint-third in the least amount of goals conceded this season. Given their current form, FC Rostov starts the match as favourites and are likely to walk away with three points on Friday.

Prediction- Khimki 1-3 Rostov

Note: The above KHMK vs ROS Dream11 prediction, KHMK vs ROS Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The KHMK vs ROS Dream11 Team and KHMK vs ROS Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.