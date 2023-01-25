Kimpembe Issues Huge Clarification After Kylian Mbappe Replaces Him As PSG's Vice-captain

Star French center-back Presnel Kimpembe took to his official social media account on January 24 to provide an important clarification after Kylian Mbappe replaced him as the vice-captain of Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Kimpembe explained on social media that while he respects the club's decision, he made it clear that the same was not communicated to him while the decision was being made.

'I wasn't made aware': Kimpembe on change in vice-captaincy

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday, Presnel Kimpembe wrote, "In the last few hours I have been able to hear and read a lot about myself. I, therefore, wish to make things clear in order to avoid continuing to spread false information in this regard. I was not made aware of this decision, this is completely false...That said, I will always respect the decisions of the club."

It became clear that Kylian Mbappe was handed PSG's vice-captaincy when he led the side against Pays de Cassel in the Round of 32 of the Coupe de France earlier this week in Marquinhos' absence. While Kimpembe is no longer the vice-captain of the side, it is pertinent to note that the 27-year-old has been out of action for several weeks now due to an Achilles injury, an issue that also meant that he was not selected for France's FIFA World Cup 2022 squad last month.

PSG lead Ligue 1 table by three points

Even though PSG registered an emphatic 7-0 victory against Pays de Cassel in the last match that they played, their performance in the league has been particularly disappointing. Since the start of the New Year, the Ligue 1 giants have suffered defeats in two of their previous three league games.

As a result of their recent below-par performances, the Parisians' lead in France's top flight has reduced to just three points over second-placed Lens. Amidst the club's recent struggles, PSG head coach Christophe Galtier said (as quoted by AP), "There are things for us to put right. When you are PSG, yes, there is an urgency. We must find our game, have much more energy, much more rhythm, much more intensity."