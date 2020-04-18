Kingsley Coman Fined For Breaching Sponsorship Deal By Driving McLaren To Bayern Training

Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman has been fined by the Bundesliga giants for breaching a sponsorship agreement. Coman drove a McLaren car to the training ground rather than an Audi, who are the official sponsors of Bayern Munich. Kingsley Coman is likely to be fined a whopping €50,000 ($54,375) for driving a McLaren car, according to reports.

Kingsley Coman drove to training this week in his white McLaren 570S Spider, breaching club rules and is set to be fined according to German publication Bild. The former Juventus star apologised for breaking the club rules by not reporting in an Audi car. Kingsley Coman added that the wing mirror of his Audi was broken, which is why he opted for the McLaren. However, he admits it was a mistake and will accept whatever fine the club proposes.

Bayern Munich head Hasan Salihamidzic earlier this season had reportedly informed players that they face a €50,000 fine if they do not arrive at the Bayern Munich training ground in a vehicle from the Volkswagen brand, including Bentley and Porsche.

#Bundesliga: Kingsley Coman faces a €50,000 fine for driving £170,000 McLaren to Bayern training instead of the Audi company car provided him.



Kingsley Coman fined: Bundesliga clubs return to training

Bundesliga clubs including giants Bayern Munich have returned to training despite the threat of the coronavirus pandemic. The league is however suspended until April 30 due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The German Football Federation was planning to restart the Bundesliga in May with the league last played on March 11 but those plans have been severely hit by the central government's extension on the ban placed on public gatherings. The clubs are set to meet again on April 23 to address how they can end the Bundesliga season as planned by June 30.

