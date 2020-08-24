Kingsley Coman Wins 20th Trophy Of His Club Career After Helping Bayern To UCL Title

Kingsley Coman won the first major trophy of his career with Paris Saint-Germain in 2013 and on Sunday, the Bayern Munich winger scored the only goal of the game that condemned his former side to defeat in the Champions League final. Coman's header in the 59th minute against PSG at the Estadio da Luz was enough to help Bayern Munich seal their sixth European Cup. However, at just 24 years of age, Kingsley Coman has now won an incredible haul of 20 trophies with the French attacker averaging over 2.5 trophies per campaign.

ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp To Barcelona? FCB Presidential Candidate Reveals He Held Talks With German

PSG vs Bayern: Kingsley Coman header sinks PSG

Although Kingsley Coman isn't known for his aerial ability, the Bayern Munich star was present when it mattered most to nod the ball into the net. In the 59th minute of the game, Kingsley Coman headed in from Joshua Kimmich's floated, fading cross to put the Bavarians in front. The PSG vs Bayern clash was enthralling as the two European giants with star-studded line-ups went toe-to-toe with Coman's goal proving to be decisive for Bayern to lift their sixth European Cup.

ALSO READ: Alphonso Davies Labelled "Usain Bolt Of Football" By Awestruck Rio Ferdinand

Kingsley Coman trophies: Kingsley Coman PSG career

Kingsley Coman has had a wild football career so far, and it all began with PSG in 2013 after he progressed through the club's youth ranks. At just 16 years, eight months and four days, Coman became the youngest player to play for the club. Coman made only four appearances in two seasons for PSG but was still awarded two Ligue 1 medals. He also won the French Super Cup and the French League Cup with the Parisians before leaving the capital to join Juventus in 2014.

ALSO READ: Champions League Final: David Alaba Consoles Neymar After Bayern Clinch 6th European Cup

Kingsley Coman has won his 20th major trophy in his professional career at the age of just 24.



🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆



He’ll have more trophies than birthdays at this rate. pic.twitter.com/PxZVvoA8sA — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 23, 2020

Kingsley Coman trophies at Juventus and Bayern Munich

Kingsley Coman spent only one full season with Juventus and made 20 appearances for the Bianconeri. He won the domestic treble in Serie A, the Italian Cup, and Italian Supercup with the Old Lady before moving to Bayern Munich on a loan deal in 2015. During the 2015-16 season, Coman won the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich as well as the Serie A title with Juventus having made one appearance for the Italians that season. He also won the German Cup that year.

ALSO READ: Mbappe's English Interview Ahead Of Champions League Final Leads To Harry Kane Comparison

Coman has gone on to add four more Bundesliga titles and two more German Cups while playing for Bayern. He also helped Bayern to three German Super Cups. Most recently, he won the first Champions League of his career.

In total, Kingsley Coman has won 20 trophies in his seven years as a professional footballer. Remarkably, Coman hasn't gone a season without winning a league title. Having made 193 appearances altogether for PSG, Juventus, and Bayern, Coman is averaging a trophy every 9.65 games in his club career.

Image Credits - Champions League Twitter