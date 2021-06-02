Kinsey Wolanski Champions League Final Antics Mark Two Years As Model Posts Sly Message

American influencer Kinsey Wolanski grabbed headlines when she managed to elude security to make it onto the pitch during the 2019 Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham. On June 2, 2019, Wolanski wore a black swimsuit and ran onto the field of play at the Wanda Metropolitano among bewildered players from both sides. Two years later, the Instagram model has given her followers a reminder of her most notorious stunt, recalling her two-minute reign in the Spanish capital.

Kinsey Wolanski UCL final 2019 streaker: Russian model recalls her two-minute reign in Madrid

On June 2, 2019, Kinsey Wolanski had everyone's eyes in the Wanda Metropolitano on her when she darted across the pitch in a skimpy black swimsuit. At the time, Liverpool were 1-0 up, halfway to a 2-0 victory over Spurs when Wolanski got onto the field of play to cause a slight stoppage. It wasn’t just fans who failed to keep their eyes off her as Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks, who was on the pitch, was also caught staring at the blonde beauty.

The Russian swimwear model risked the wrath of stewards in order to promote her prankster boyfriend Vitaly Zdorovetskiy’s website ‘Vitaly Uncensored'. Wolanski's actions eventually resulted in her spending five hours in jail and she was released just a while after Liverpool lifted the Champions League for the sixth time.

However, two years after the bizarre incident, Wolanski took to Instagram to remind her followers of the time she ran onto the pitch. Wolanski selected a picture of a steward guiding her off, with his arms around her one-piece swimsuit. Looking right on just a couple of yards away was Tottenham midfielder, Harry Winks. She captioned the post, " 2 years ago today..... time flies when you’re having fun."

Who is Kinsey Wolanski? All you need to know about Kinsey Wolanski Champions League 2019 final streaker

Shortly after running onto the Wanda Metropolitano pitch in 2019, Wolanski gained over two million Instagram followers. In an interview with Names Magazine, she remarked how she now has the chance to connect with people all over the world following her antics. However, her passion for outrageous stunts has shown few signs of slowing down in the years since.

“I definitely wasn’t prepared for what was to follow that game. But going into it I was excited to push things to the limit and see where it would go as I love living life to the fullest. I’m very thankful for that experience as it grew my platform that I now have to share and connect with a wider audience across the world,” she said.

Image Credits - Kinsey Wolanski Instagram