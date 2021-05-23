Kiren Rijiju Extends Help To Int'l Footballer Sangeeta Soren Who Now Works As Labourer

The Union Sports Ministry will be providing financial help to international footballer Sangita Kumari who is working as a labourer in a brick kiln in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad due to the financial constraints of her family.

Once an international player representing India in the under 18 and under 19 level national team, Jharkhand’s Sangeeta Soren is now propelled to work at a brick kiln in her village in the Baghmara block of Dhanbad. She rose to the limelight following her successful outing with the under-18 team in Bhutan and the U19 team in Thailand, both in 2018. She was offered to join the national team last year but due to the COVID-19 lockdown and discontinuation of competitive tournaments, the youngster had to go back to working as a labourer to support her family.

The 20-year-old has an ailing father who is visually challenged, has a hearing impairment and is in regular need of medicines. Her elder brother works at a construction site but with irregular income has caused a financial burden on the family. Upon learning about Sangita Kumari, the office of Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju contacted the footballer and offered to extend financial help to her family.

“I've been informed about footballer Sangeeta Soren, who has represented India in international competitions and is in a financial crisis in this pandemic. My office has contacted her and financial help will be extended soon. Ensuring a dignified life for athletes is our priority,” Rijiju said in a tweet.

NCW writes to Jharkhand Govt

On Saturday, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote a letter to the Jharkhand government, asking it to extend help to the footballer, who is forced to work at the bricks kiln. Saying that the condition of football player brings embarrassment and shame to the country, Sharma asked the Jharkhand government to address the issue on priority.

"Sangita has not just represented India on an International platform but she has also represented Jharkhand in the world due to her own hardwork and consistency," the NCW said.

"Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Chief Secretary, Jharkhand asking to extend help and support to Sangita so that she can live her life with dignity and feed her family. A copy of the letter has also been sent to President, All India Football Federation," the women’s body said.