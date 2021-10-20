Klopp And Simeone React After Atletico Manager's Handshake Snub; 'He Was Obviously Angry'

Atletico Madrid lost a fiery five-goal thriller to Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday night. The match ended 3-2 and a man short as Antoine Greizmann was sent off for dangerous play. It was truly a thrilling match as Liverpool were 2-0 up within the first 13 minutes of the match but by the 34th minute, the scores were back level at 2-2 after a brace from Greizmann. A red card in the 52nd minute to Greizmann and then a controversial penalty call in the 78th minute led to Liverpool leaving with 3 points on the night. However, after the final whistle, Atletico boss Diego Simeone chose not to shake Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's hand after that match as the Argentine manager ran down the tunnel towards the dressing room. Both the managers had their say on the matter.

"We don't like that, but yes, the situation is clear," Klopp told BT Sport after the match. "I want to shake his hand. His reaction for sure, like mine, was not so cool. The next time we see each other we will definitely shake hands. It's nothing. He was obviously angry, not with me but with the game. There is nothing else."

Simeone's explanation

Simeone explained the incident as an issue with miscommunication, as he generally does not do handshakes after matches with the opposition. "I never shake hands after a match, because I don’t like it," he said in the post-match press conference. "It isn’t healthy for either the one who wins or the one who loses. That’s the way I see it. But now when I see him I will shake his hand without a problem."

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool recap

Mohamed Salah converted early in the game as Liverpool took the lead after the Egyptian's shot took a huge deflection off of Geoffrey Kongdogbia. Just five minutes after that Naby Keita scored a sensational volley to double the Reds' advantage. However, Atletico did not just stand back and wait, they went forward and Griezmann was on hand to pull one back for the Rojiblancos. And 14 minutes later they were back level thanks to Griezmann again. The French forward was sent off in the 52nd minute for a high boot challenge that landed on Roberto Firmino's face. Hermoso brought down Jota in the box around the 77th minute and Salah convert from the spot to give them the lead. A few minutes later a penalty was awarded to Atletico but the referee consulted VAR and overturned his decision.

