Klopp Compares Refusal To Get Vaccinated To Drunk Driving; Says 99% Reds Are Jabbed

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gave a detailed explanation as to why he was unimpressed by people who refuse to take the COVID vaccination. The German boss said that by not getting themselves vaccinated, people are also endangering others. Klopp added that he himself took the vaccination for the same reason.

While speaking about Liverpool, he claimed that 99% of the players are vaccinated, and also added that the team did not have to convince anyone to take the jabs. Meanwhile, British media reported last week that only seven of the 20 Premier League clubs had squads where over 50% of the players were vaccinated.

Jurgen Klopp compares not getting vaccinated to drink driving

While speaking ahead of Liverpool's game against Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp compared the situation of not getting vaccinated to drink driving. The 54-year old manager said, "If I say I am vaccinated, other people say: 'How can you tell me I should be vaccinated?' It is a little bit like drink-driving. We all probably were in a situation where we had a beer or two and thought we still could drive, but [because of] the law, we are not allowed to drive so we don't drive."

The German boss continued to use the example of drink-driving to explain why getting vaccinated does not mean that one needs to compromise on their freedom. "I don't understand why that is a limitation of freedom because, if it is, then not being allowed to drink and drive is a limitation of freedom as well. I got the vaccination because I was concerned about myself but even more so about everybody around me. If I get [COVID] and I suffer from it: my fault. If I get it and spread it to someone else: my fault and not their fault."

