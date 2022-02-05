Klopp Explains How Mohamed Salah Vs Sadio Mane Battle In AFCON Final Will Help Liverpool

The African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2022 final will feature an exciting encounter as Mohamed Salah's Egypt will take on Sadio Mane's Senegal on Sunday night. The match will commence live at 12:30 AM IST on February 7.

Ahead of the match, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp explained how his two players competing against each other in such a vital match will help the Reds in the long run.

Jurgen Klopp believes Salah vs Mane battle is helpful for Liverpool

While speaking at a press conference ahead of Liverpool's FA Cup clash against Cardiff City on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp said, "I watched a lot of games – and it was really obvious Naby (Keita) was the absolute leader in the Guinea team, the same for Sadio in the Senegal team and of course Mo (Salah) with Egypt. When the coach was not there anymore (in Thursday’s semi-final) because he got a red card, before the penalty shoot-out you saw Mo talking, speaking and all these kind of things with the whole group."

Both Salah and Mane have made significant contributions to their national sides. The Egyptian has scored twice and has his name to an assist, while the Senegalese has scored three goals and provided two assists. Klopp believes that the two playing in the all-important final of AFCON will help the Reds in the long-term because of the valuable experience they will gain.

"All the experience these boys in these situations get help us of course. Short-term I’m not sure, long-term definitely. It's very important that you get through these kinds of things. It's difficult obviously to get that far in a tournament, the pressure – they are the superstars so the pressure they had on their shoulders was massive. I'm really proud of the way they dealt with it. Now two of them are in the final and we will watch it definitely," the German coach added.

Will Liverpool team watch the AFCON final?

When Jurgen Klopp was asked whether the Liverpool team will watch the AFCON final featuring Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, the German coach responded, "Nothing planned yet, didn’t think about it. But we followed it pretty closely. Great achievement obviously for both, getting through to the final. It's great."

The 54-year old concluded his comments on the AFCON final by stating that "both have a good chance to achieve something really big."

(Image: AP/@LFC/Twitter)