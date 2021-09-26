Klopp Hails 'exceptional' Salah As He Becomes Fastest To Score 100 Goals For Liverpool

While Liverpool's game against Brentford on Saturday ended in sheer disappointment, their talisman Mohamed Salah had another outstanding match, as he brought up another personal milestone. The Egyptian winger found the back of the net to bring up his 100th career goal for the club, but it was not enough to help the Reds claim victory.

The Brentford vs Liverpool match ended 3-3, with the Reds failing to hold on to their lead on two occasions. While Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was unhappy with the result, he hailed Salah for being an outstanding goalscorer.

Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Mohamed Salah

Speaking after the game, Liverpool boss called Mohamed Salah 'exceptional' after the Egyptian forward became the quickest player in the club's history to score 100 goals. In his post-match press conference, Klopp said, "That's exceptional. I think two weeks ago, he scored 100 in the league. Now 100 for Liverpool. We gave him the shirt already with the 100 on the back – maybe we now have to give him another one. Exceptional, we all know that. In the future when people look back, people will speak about some players of this team 100 per cent and will speak 100 per cent as well about Mo Salah because of the numbers he has been insane. Incredible."

The German boss also added that he will not be surprised if Salah also becomes the fastest to score 150 goals for Liverpool. "I know Mo. He's now sitting in the dressing room and thinking about the two chances he didn't score. He'll probably be the quickest player to score 150 goals too - it's an outstanding achievement, no doubt," added Klopp.

Premier League standings update: Liverpool lead by one point

While the Brentford vs Liverpool match did not end as planned for the Reds, they still took the lead in the Premier League standings. Liverpool (14 points) now lead the table by one point from Manchester City (13 points) after Pep Guardiola's side beat Chelsea earlier in the day. Interestingly, four teams (Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Everton) are tied on 13 points and are just separated by goal difference.

(Image: AP)