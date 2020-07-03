Klopp Loses Cool After Man City Defeat, Bites Back At 'lack Of Focus' Query

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool were back on the pitch for the first time after ending their 30-year Premier League title drought this week. The pre-game moment saw a guard of honour from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. However, the results turned out against Klopp, with his side suffering a humiliating 4-0 defeat away from home, leaving the Reds manager fuming after the game.

Man City vs Liverpool highlights: Klopp angry rant in post-match interview

"In a game against City there are decisive moments and these decisive moments we have to use, and we didn’t and they did."



The boss reacts to tonight's performance 👇 — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 2, 2020

Despite a disastrous first half where Liverpool conceded thrice, Klopp decided to rubbish the criticism targetted at his players. Mohamed Salah hit the post in the initial moments of the game but the Reds failed to close down the spaces Man City were exploiting. The manager, in the post-match interview, was asked if his side had an opportunity to score when the game was wide open with no goals. Klopp responded harshly, saying that the interviewer had watched the entire game and there was no need to address such questions.

Man City vs Liverpool highlights: Klopp lauds players' attitude

However, Klopp did agree with the fact that his side had chances in the game but failed to capitalise on those. Responding to the query if Klopp was bothered with the defeat despite winning the title already, the German asserted that the players played with the right attitude throughout the game. He lashed out saying that the media could direct the story on a lack of focus of Liverpool players if they wished. He continued by lauding Man City's performance, labelling them as an 'exciting team.'

Man City vs Liverpool Highlights, Premier League table update

Man City got the breakthrough in the 25th minute when Raheem Sterling was fouled inside the penalty area by Joe Gomez. Kevin De Bruyne converted from the spot to make it 1-0 at the Etihad. Man City doubled their lead in the 35th minute, with Sterling firing a shot from inside the box after a sublime Phil Foden assist. Foden scored the third goal for Guardiola just before half-time after Liverpool's defence failed to anticipate his run to latch onto a De Bruyne pass.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain netted an own goal after he failed to defend Sterling's strike on goal in the 66th minute. The ball appeared to be moving away from the post but Chamberlain's touch turned it in. With the victory, Man City were successful in cutting their lead with Liverpool to 20 points on the Premier League table as the Premier League champions showed that they are just human.

Image courtesy: Liverpool Twitter handle