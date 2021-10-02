Klopp Opens Up On Rivalry With Pep; Admits Comments In Press Conferences Can Be Annoying

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted that his comments about Pep Guardiola during his press conferences may annoy the Manchester City manager, but insisted that he likes and respects the Spanish coach. The two legendary coaches have often been in the midst of a heated rivalry from their days in the Bundesliga when Klopp managed Borussia Dortmund, and Pep managed arch-rivals Bayern Munich.

The Klopp-Pep rivalry will be renewed this weekend when Liverpool and Manchester City square off against each other at Anfield on Sunday. The Liverpool vs Manchester City match is scheduled to kick-off live at 9:00 PM IST on October 3.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp opens up on rivalry with Pep Guardiola

While speaking at his pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp said that he likes Pep Guardiola, a fact that often goes unnoticed amidst the heated rivalries between their teams. "I'm not sure I ever told Pep, but I like him! Obviously, from time to time, I annoy him with things I say in press conferences. I don't mean to say anything bad about him, but when somebody from the City staff tells him 'Klopp said that', I can see in his press conference that he gets really angry. Sorry for that!"

The Liverpool manager also added that he respects Pep a lot, especially after the families of both the bosses met during the award ceremonies in Manchester. "But no, I respect him a lot. We think we know a lot about each other, but we don't. We've met in football games, but two years ago, we had a few situations where we went together to Manchester for awards ceremonies and stuff like this. Our families met, and I can tell you that somebody who has a family-like Pep Guardiola must be a good person. His wife and kids are outstanding. That's important to me," said Klopp.

The Reds boss finished his outlook on Pep by stating that comments passed during games must not be taken seriously. This is because both managers want to win, and in the heat of the battle, often both may pass various comments that will not be taken well by the other.