Jurgen Klopp Says 'not A Good Day' For Football As Man City's European Ban Is Overturned

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has slammed the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) following their decision to overturn Manchester City's UEFA ban on Monday. Earlier Manchester City was banned from European competitions for two seasons after UEFA lodged a complaint against the club for breaching Financial Fair Play Rules (FFP) and misguiding UEFA.

Man City CAS verdict: Jurgen Klopp on Man City UEFA ban overturned

While speaking at the press conference, Jurgen Klopp said that Financial Fair Play (FFP) is a good idea for protecting teams and the competition so that nobody overspends and that clubs have to make sure that they spend on right sources. He further said that it is not up to him to judge and he just hopes everyone sticks to this FFP system and it stays as it kind of gives borders where you can go to which he thinks is good for football. However, Jurgen Klopp also said that from a personal point of view, he is happy Man City can play Champions League because City would otherwise have 10 or 12 games less and no other team would have had a chance in the (Premier) league. Apart from that, Jurgen Klopp said that he is happy that City can play football but he also thinks it was not a "good day for football."

Man City UEFA ban: Man City CAS verdict statement

In the Man City CAS verdict statement, the club revealed that they welcomed the Man City CAS verdict and that they will be reviewing the full ruling. The ruling by CAS revealed that Man City did not disguise equity funding as sponsorship contributions, but did fail to cooperate with the UEFA authorities. The Man City CAS verdict also reduced the fine to 10 million euros. After the decision to lift Man City UEFA ban, the club will now be allowed to play European football next season, having already cemented a second-place finish in the Premier League.

About Man City UEFA ban

Man City UEFA ban came into effect from February 2020 after the club was found guilty of "serious breaches" of club licensing and Financial Fair Play regulations. The former Premier League Champions were also fined £26.9 million (‎€30 million) by UEFA. After being fined and banned by UEFA, Man City launched an appeal vigorously denying any wrongdoing and claimed that the probe into their accounts was "flawed and prejudiced". The club stated that they had not received a fair hearing and lodged an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Jurgen Klopp leads Liverpool to historic title

Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool to the first-ever Premier League title and a historic 19th English league title after Manchester City failed to beat Chelsea, thus making it mathematically impossible to close the gap at the top. Back in 2015, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had said that he would turn doubters into believers and the 19th title has proved his words prophetic -- leading the club to a UEFA Champions League finals twice and winning European football's biggest prize, and ending the agonising 30-year wait to bring back the trophy to one of English football's most formidable clubs. The last time Liverpool won the league, it was still called the First Division and the club held the English record for most titles with 18 trophies. But the inception of the Premier League in 1992 transformed the landscape of English football.

(IMAGE: LIVERPOOL / MANCHESTER CITY / TWITTER)