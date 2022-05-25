Klopp's Touching Gesture For Alex Ferguson After Winning Manager Of The Year Wins Hearts

Liverpool failed to win the Premier League title this season with Manchester City winning their final match of the season. Jurgen Klopp, however, will have a chance to complete the treble as his team travels to Paris to face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final, with the Reds winning the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup already.

Ahead of the major European final, Liverpool's manager received a major honour as he was named Barclays Premier League Manager of the Season and also secured the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy for the LMA Manager of the Year.

Jurgen Klopp's special gesture for Alex Ferguson after winning LMA Manager of the Year award

In a video which has gone viral Jurgen Klopp went onto the stage to collect his LMA Manager of the Year award which was presented to him by legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ferguson himself announced the winner, he said: "This is agony, it's absolute agony...Jurgen Klopp." After presenting the award, Sir Alex Ferguson stepped aside to allow Jurgen Klopp to have his photo taken with the trophy and England manager Gareth Southgate. However, Klopp pulled the 80-year-old back towards him so they could all have a photo taken together.



KLOPP PULLED FERGIE BACK IN FOR THE PHOTO 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/w2CYPpfNFQ — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) May 24, 2022

Speaking on the stage after receiving the award Jurgen Klopp said “This being voted for by my colleagues is obviously most important prize you can get. I don’t believe in individual prizes in football generally, it is a team sport and I would be nothing without these boys there. It is all about what we can do together and what we did together."

Jurgen Klopp has now won the LMA Manager of the Year award twice, which ties him with the likes of Pep Guardiola, Arsene Wenger and Steve Coppell. Only David Moyes (3) and Ferguson (five) are ahead of him in terms of trophies.

'We have to learn to win finals': Jurgen Klopp on facing Real Madrid in the Champions League final

The last time Real Madrid and Liverpool faced each other in the Champions League final was back in 2018 and it was the Spanish team which won the title. Liverpool would want to leave behind the result of the previous meeting and aim at winning the title this time around.

According to UEFA's website, Klopp, while sharing his thoughts on the final said, "First and foremost, they are a world-class team, a world-class club, and they know how to win football games. The core [of the teams that met in 2018], especially the midfield, is still there. A lot of things are still how they were before. So, their back line has changed a lot. Up front, Cristiano [Ronaldo] is not there, true, but [Karim] Benzema is still there, with young Brazilians [Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo] now and all these kinds of things, so it's a top-class team."

He further said, "In all the finals that my teams had played before, we played the better football but we lost. So, we have to learn to win finals and we've won a few; not Champions League finals, but a few others. We are more experienced and that's probably good."