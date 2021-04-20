KOL Vs LEP Dream11: Koln Vs RB Leipzig Prediction, Team, Bundesliga Preview

RB Leipzig (LEP) will take on relegation-threatened FC Koln (KOL) to kick-off matchday 30 of the Bundesliga. The clash will begin at 10:00 PM IST on Tuesday, April 20 and will be played at the RheinEnergieStadion. Here's a look at the KOL vs LEP Dream11 prediction, team and our match preview for the same.

KOL vs LEP prediction and preview

FC Koln look destined for their sixth relegation to the second tier of German football in only the last 22 seasons, with Markus Gisdol's side now four points from safety after their disappointing 3-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend. Koln are winless in their last nine games, a run that stretches to February when they defeated Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1. Cologne will require a much-improved performance to stand a chance against RB Leipzig, who have seen their Bundesliga title challenge fade in recent weeks.

Leipzig, meanwhile, stumbled to a 0-0 draw at home to Hoffenheim on Friday, which moved Bayern Munich seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga standings. Julian Naglesmann's men have hit patchy form right when it matters, winning only two of their last six games across all competitions. The seven points gap at the top is unlikely to be breached, but Leipzig will hope for a strong finish to their season in the remaining four games. Nonetheless, Leipzig will be favourites when they take on Cologne at the RheinEnergieStadion.

KOL vs LEP injury and availability news

Koln are set to be without striker Sebastian Andersson for the rest of the season, while Ismail Jakobs has been ruled out until May. Jan Thielmann has received from his injury and will be in contention for a place in the side alongside Ondrej Duda. RB Leipzig welcomed Dayot Upamecano and Angelino last time out, while the likes of Justin Kluivert, Konrad Laimer and Dominik Szoboszlai all remain sidelined.

KOL vs LEP Dream11 prediction: Predicted line-ups for Bundesliga clash

Horn; Ehizibue, Bornauw, Czichos, Katterbach; Skhiri, Hector; Wolf, Meyer, Rexhbecaj; Duda RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg; Mukiele, Kampl, Sabitzer, Angelino; Nkunku, Olmo; Sorloth

KOL vs LEP Dream11 team

Goalkeepers: Timo Horn

Timo Horn Defenders: Angelino, Jannes Horn, Willi Orban

Angelino, Jannes Horn, Willi Orban Midfielders: Marcel Sabitzer, Ondrej Duda, Dani Olmo, Amadou Haidara

Marcel Sabitzer, Ondrej Duda, Dani Olmo, Amadou Haidara Forwards: Christopher Nkunku, Emile Forsberg, Dominick Drexler

KOL vs LEP Dream11 top picks

FC Koln: Dominick Drelxer, Ondrej Duda, Jannes Horn

Dominick Drelxer, Ondrej Duda, Jannes Horn RB Leipzig: Christopher Nkunku, Dani Olmo, Marcel Sabitzer

KOL vs LEP prediction

RB Leipzig are favourites to win the match and we predict a 3-1 win for Julian Naglesmann's side.

Note: The above KOL vs LEP Dream11 prediction, KOL vs LEP match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The KOL vs LEP Dream11 team and KOL vs LEP Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.

(Image Courtesy: RB Leipzig Twitter)