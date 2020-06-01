KOL Vs LEP Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live

Quick links:
FC Koln will play RB Leipzig on Matchday 29 in the Bundesliga this week. The match will be played on Monday, June 1 (Tuesday IST). Here is the KOL vs LEP Dream11 prediction, KOL vs LEP Dream11 team news, KOL vs LEP Dream11 top picks, schedule, preview and other details of the game.
Venue: Rhein Energie Stadion
Date: Monday, June 1 (Tuesday according to IST)
Time: 12 am IST
RB Leipzig are placed fifth on the Bundesliga points table having bagged 55 points in 28 games. They were forced to share the points in their previous clash after they were held 2-2 by Hertha Berlin after going down to 10 men. On the other hand, FC Koln occupy the 11th spot on the Bundesliga points table. They have 34 points to their credit. FC Koln were defeated 3-1 by Hoffenheim in their previous game.
RB Leipzig: RB Leipzig: Péter Gulácsi, Yvon Mvogo, Tim Schreiber, Philipp Tschauner, Angeliño, Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konaté, Lukas Klostermann, Marcel Halstenberg, Amadou Haidara, Tyler Adams, Christopher Nkunku, Hannes Wolf, Nordi Mukiele, Ethan Ampadu, Konrad Laimer, Kevin Kampl, Tom Krauss, Marcel Sabitzer, Yussuf Poulsen, Emil Forsberg, Timo Werner, Ademola Lookman, Patrik Schick, Dani Olmo, Fabrice Hartmann
FC Koln: Timo Horn, Thomas Kessler, Julian Krahl, Brady Scott, Benno Schmitz, Jorge Mere, Toni Leistner, Kingsley Ehizibue, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Rafael Czichos, Noah Katterbach, Christian Clemens, Marco Hoger, Jonas Hector, Florian Kainz, Marcel Risse, Ellyes Skhiri, Elvis Rexhbecaj, Birger Verstraete, Dominick Drexler, Ismail Jakobs, Jan Thielmann, Niklas Hauptmann, Kingsley Schindler, Jhon Cordoba, Simon Terodde, Mark Uth, Anthony Modeste
Goalkeeper: Peter Gulacsi
Defenders: Jorge Mere, Kingsley Ehizibue, Dayot Upamecano, Nordi Mukiele
Midfielders: Marcel Sabitzer, Christopher Nkunku, Jonas Hector
Forwards: Timo Werner, Yussuf Poulsen, Jhon Cordoba
Captain: Marcel Sabitzer
Vice-captain: Timo Werner
RB Leipzig start off as the favourites in this game.
