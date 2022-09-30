Much to the delight of Indian fans, two Manchester United legends, Wes Brown and Mikael Silvestre would be visiting Kolkata on October 16 at the Big Lawn Nicco Park. Brown and Silvestre will be visiting the city as a part of the club's international fan event, #ILOVEUNITED. Soon after it was revealed that Kolkata won the race to host the Red Devils legends, several of the current players have also promoted the event further.

Ronaldo promotes #ILOVEUNITED fan event

In a video released by Manchester United's official Twitter handle, Cristiano Ronaldo and some of the other current stars of the club can be seen promoting the famous international fan event. The Portuguese international asks the Red Devils fans in Kolkata if they were ready for the event before a survey is shown of all the Indian cities that participated to be the host city.

Reds in India: this one's for you



Thinking about coming to #ILOVEUNITED Kolkata but haven't signed up yet? Register today!

Six Indian cities were shortlisted, and Kolkata emerged as the favourites with 33% of the votes as per the data provided by Manchester United's official website. Fans in Kolkata wanting to attend one of the biggest international fan events can apply online for tickets by visiting the events page no later than October 9. The applications will then be entered into a ballot, with the tickets issued at random. Successful applicants will be notified latest by October 12.

Manchester United is delighted to have event in India

Speaking of the #ILOVEUNITED, Manchester United's CEO, Alliances and Partnerships, Victoria Timpson, said, "We love visiting our fans in India, so it was disappointing when the pandemic led to the postponement of the planned #ILOVEUNITED event in February last year. But it presented us with the opportunity to demonstrate to our fans in India just how much we value their support and input, by asking them to decide on the next host city for #ILOVEUNITED in India."

Speaking of Kolkata as a host city, Timpson added, "We have enjoyed fantastic support in Kolkata for many years and look forward to bringing the excitement of a live fan event back to the city and sharing the Manchester United matchday experience with thousands of passionate fans."