KON Vs FEN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Turkish Super Lig Match Preview

Matchday 29 of the ongoing Turkish Super Lig sees Konyaspor facing Fenerbahce in their latest domestic league match on Monday. The match is set to be played at the Konya Buyusehir Belediye Stadyumu on March 8 with the kickoff scheduled for 9:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at KON vs FEN Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks among other details of this encounter.

KON vs FEN live: KON vs FEN Dream11 match preview

Konyaspor have managed to pull together a string of impressive performances in recent outings as the hosts are currently on a 5 game unbeaten run. However, they have registered only two wins in their last five games with their last match ending in a 1-1 draw against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Super Lig. Currently slotted 12th on the Super Lig table, Ismail Kartal's men have pocketed 32 points from 26 games and will see this game as an opportunity to break into the top ten and record their ninth win of the season.

Fenerbahce on the other hand walk into the game as the third-ranked team on the Turkish Super Lig table. They have managed to registered 17 wins while playing out four draws and losing six games in 27 league matches so far. With 55 points to their name, the visitors trail second-ranked Galatsaray by just three points and will aim to go on par with them by picking up three crucial points on Monday.

KON vs FEN Dream11 Team: KON vs FEN Playing 11

Goalkeeper - A. Bayaindir

Defenders - C. Erkin, A. Bardakci, M. Tisserand, A. Calik

Midfielders - D. Perotti, F. Mlya, D. Pelkas, M. Jevtovic

Strikers - A. Kravetes, E. Valencia

KON vs FEN Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- E. Valencia or M. Jevtovic

Vice-Captain- A. Kravetes or D. Pelkas

KON vs FEN Match Prediction

Despite Konyaspor's great form, Fenfebahce start the match as favourites. The visitors are in contention to win the Turkish Super Lig title and have been one of the best teams to look out for in the season. However, Konyaspor are on a purple patch of form themselves and will be aiming to spoil Fenebahce's party who have been pretty inconsistent of late.

Prediction- Konyaspor 0-2 Fenerbahce

Note: The above KON vs FEN Dream11 prediction, KON vs FEN Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The KON vs FEN Dream11 Team and KON vs FEN Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.