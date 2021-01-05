KON Vs GAL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Turkish Super Lig Match Preview

Konyaspor welcome Galatasaray for their Matchday 17 clash of the ongoing Turkish Super Lig. The match is slated to be played at Konya Büyüksehir Belediyesi Stadium on Tuesday, 5 January, with kick-off at 9:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the KON vs GAL Dream11 prediction, KON vs GAL Dream11 team and other details of the game.

#BugünGünlerdenGALATASARAY 💪



🏆 Süper Lig 2020-2021 Sezonu

🗓 17. Hafta

⚽ İttifak Holding Konyaspor

📆 05.01.2021

⏰ 19.00

🏟 Medaş Konya Büyükşehir Stadyumu

📲 #KONvGS

🔗 https://t.co/R757lXXW1k pic.twitter.com/r4KPz07PAc — Galatasaray Spor Kulübü (@GalatasaraySK) January 4, 2021

A massive 11-point gap separates the teams as Galatasaray make the trip to Konya Büyüksehir Belediyesi Stadium for the Tuesday night clash. Unlike the visitors, Konyaspor are currently struggling to find some consistency as their form reflects as two wins, two losses, and a draw in the last five games. Currently slotted in the bottom half of the table, 12th-placed Konyaspor have registered just 19 points from 15 games. A win tonight will see Ismail Kartal’s team leapfrog to almost five places higher to occupy the 7th position.

Galatasaray on the other hand are flying high in the Turkish Super Lig. After a run of three consecutive losses in October, they have bounced back in fantastic fashion losing just one of their last 11 matches. With 9 wins and 3 draws in their tally, Fatih Terim’s men have registered an impressive 30 points in the league as they sit a point below table-toppers Besiktas.

KON vs GAL Playing 11

Konyaspor: Ibrahim Sehic, Farouk Miya, Ahmet Calik, Guilherme, Deni Milosevic, Adil Demirbag, Ugur Demirok, Amir Hadziahmetovic, Omer Ali Sahiner, Paolo Hurtado, Artem Kravets

Galatasaray: Okan Kocuk, Christian Luyindama, Marcelo Saracchi, Sofiane Feghouli, Martin Linnes, Ryan Donk, Younes Belhanda, Mbaye Diagne, Emre Kilinc, Ryan Babel, Radamel Falcao

KON vs GAL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: I. Sehic

Defenders: Guilherme, Ugur Demirok, Marcelo Saracchi, Ahmet Calik

Midfielders: Sofiane Feghouli, Deni Milosevic, Younes Belhanda, Amir Hadziahmetovic

Forwards: Radamel Falcao, Artem Kravets

KON vs GAL Dream11 team Top picks

Captian: Radamel Falcao or Ibrahim Sehic

Vice-Captain: Artem Kravets or Sofiane Feghouli

KON vs GAL match prediction

Galatasaray are just a point away from topping the table and will see the match as an opportunity to be at the top of the Turkish Super Lig standings. They have scored the fourth-highest number of goals and conceded the least goals in the Turkish league and will be hoping to continue that record. We predict a win for Galatasaray in Tuesday night's clash.

Prediction: Konyaspor 0-2 Galatasaray

Note: The above KON vs GAL Dream11 prediction, KON vs GAL Match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis, KON vs GAL Dream11 team and KON vs GAL Playing 11- do not guarantee a positive result