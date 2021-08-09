Kroos Says Real Madrid Always Signs Best Players, When Asked About Potential Mbappe Move

Toni Kroos said he "would not be surprised" if Real Madrid managed to sign French World cup winning striker Kylian Mbappe because "Real always want the best. Kroos, who will be looking to play his seventh season for the Los Blancos, spoke also spoke about the departure of club captain Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane who were seen as crucial players ahead of the upcoming 2021-22 season.

"I prefer to talk about signings that have already been completed, but since Real always want the best, I would not be surprised," Kroos said in a conversation with SportBild.

"Next to him, (Erling) Haaland is definitely the most interesting player on the market, and therefore (would) not exactly (be) cheap. We must not forget that we are in a period where there's not an endless flow of money and, at the same time, we are completing our stadium, (which) is not free either."

Mbappe has long been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, and the Parisian has earlier stated his desire to play for Real. PSG on the other hand have been adamant in their stance on Mbappe saying on multiple occasions that they do not want to sell him. Mbappe currently has one year left on his contract and PSG are trying to get him to sign a new one. For now, Madrid wait on the sidelines to see how things play out and are willing to wait for a season to sign Mbappe on a free transfer. PSG are also currently negotiating a deal to sign Lionel Messi on a free transfer after it was revealed that Leo will not be signing with Barcelona again.

To replace Ramos and Varane it costs

Kroos spoke about new signing David Alaba who has joined the Los Meringues from Bayern Munich on a free transfer and also spoke about the departure of Ramos, who moved on to PSG after his contract expired on June 30, and the transfer of Varane to Manchester United.

"I knew relatively early that Alaba would come, not from David but from Real Madrid," Kroos said.

He then added, "As for what he brings, I see it like this, with Ramos and Varane, we have lost what has been our pair of central defenders for the last eight years. Just counting Ramos, he has made more than 600 appearances, scored more than 100 goals, and won 22 titles.

"Consequently, he and Varane also did not play for free. If you want to replace those players at a similar level, then it costs. Also, Real Madrid received a transfer fee for Varane but did not pay anything for Alaba. You have to take everything into account," Kroos finished.

