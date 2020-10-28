KRS Vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Champions League Live

FC Krasnodar will square off against Chelsea in a group stage encounter in the Champions League this week. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:25 pm IST on October 28 from the Krasnodar Stadium in Russia. Here is our KRS vs KRS Dream11 prediction, KRS vs KRS Dream11 team, preview and top picks.

KRS vs CHE Dream11 prediction: Match preview

In Group E of the UEFA Champions League, Chelsea and Krasnodar will fight to gain an early lead on the points table. Both games of the group so far have ended in draws, giving each team one point. Tonight, Matchday 2 will give two teams a chance to get a leg up on the competition as Rennes and Sevilla take on each other later in the day.

FC Krasnodar's UCL opener ended in a 1-1 draw, earning them one point, and putting them in first place on the table with Rennes. Serhou Guirassy opened the proceedings for Rennes, scoring off a penalty in the 56th minute to give his team the lead. Cristian Ramírez hit back quickly for Krasnodar, levelling the scores in the 59th minute.

Chelsea will go into this match without the under-fire Kepa Arrizabalaga who was injured in an earlier game. Thiago Silva has also not travelled to Russia with Frank Lampard opting to rest the veteran. The heavy-spending Blues went goalless in their first encounter of the Champions League against Sevilla and also went goalless against Man United in the league over the weekend.

KRS vs CHE live: Probable KRS vs CHE playing 11

Krasnodar predicted starting lineup

Matvey Safonov, Kaio, Sergei Petrov, Kristoffer Olsson, Tonny Vilhena, Cristian Ramírez, Marcus Berg, Igor Smolnikov, Yegor Sorokin, Yevgeny Chernov, Danil Utkin

Chelsea predicted starting lineup

Edouard Mendy, Reece James, Kurt Zouma, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ben Chilwell

KRS vs CHE Key Players

Krasnodar - Matvey Safonov, Sergei Petrov, Cristian Ramírez, Kaio

Chelsea - Reece James, Kurt Zouma, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho

KRS vs CHE Dream11 team

GK: Matvey Safonov

DEF: Yevgeny Chernov, Ben Chilwell (VC), Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Igor Smolnikov

MID: Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz (C)

FWD: Timo Werner, Cristian Ramírez

KRS vs CHE Dream11 prediction

According to our KRS vs CHE match prediction, Chelsea will win this match.

Note: The KRS vs CHE Dream11 prediction and KRS vs CHE Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KRS vs CHE Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Chelsea FC Twitter