KRS Vs DYM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Russian Premier League Match Preview

FC Krasnodar and Dinamo Moscow are set to square off against each other on matchday 23 of the ongoing Russian Premier League on Thursday. The match is set to be played at Stadion FK Kransdor on March 18 with the kickoff scheduled for 9:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the KRS vs DYM Dream11 prediction along with other match details of this encounter.

KRS vs DYM live: KRS vs DYM Dream11 match preview

FC Krasnodar will walk into the game as the ninth-ranked team on the Russian Premier League table as the hosts have registered ten wins while playing out four draws and suffering from eight losses this season. With 34 points from 22 games, Krasnodar will be heading into the match brimming with confidence as they were able to break off their five-match winless run and record a massive 0-4 win against Tambov in their last competitive outing. With their Thursday night opponents just a position above them, they will see this match as the perfect opportunity to overtake Dinamo and look to cement themselves in the top half of the Russian League table.

Dinamo Moscow, on the other hand, have done slightly better than their opponents as they head onto the game being slotted a position above Kransdor in the Russian league standings Walking into the game after suffering a narrow loss against Spartak Moscow, the visitors will be looking aim to shrug off their lone defeat and look bounce back on the winning ways. However, with Krasnodar just breathing down their necks, the visitors will also be wary of any potential slip-up which could see them fall on the league table.

KRS vs DYM Dream11 Team: KRS vs DYM Playing 11

Goalkeeper - S. Agkastev

Defenders – R. Evgenjev, Y. Sorkin, I. Ordtes, E.Chernov

Midfielders -V. Claesson, D. Lesovoy, R. Cabella, D. Fomin

Strikers - N. Komlichenko, S. Suleymanov

KRS vs DYM Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- S. Suleymanov or D. Fomin

Vice-Captain-N. Komlichenko or R. Cabella

KRS vs DYM Match Prediction

Both the teams look to be equally strong on paper with the league table also suggesting the same. It is difficult to predict a clear winner given their current form and we expect them to play out a draw while cancelling each other out during the course of this match

Prediction- FC Krasnodar 1-1 Dinamo Moscow

Note: The above KRS vs DYM Dream11 prediction, KRS vs DYM Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The KRS vs DYM Dream11 Team and KRS vs DYM Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.