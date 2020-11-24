KRS Vs SEV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Live

Sevilla visit Russia this week as they face Krasnodar at the Krasnodar Stadium in their Champions League Group E match. The fixture will be played on Tuesday, November 24 at 11:25 pm IST. Here's a look at our KRS vs SEV Dream11 prediction, KRS vs SEV Dream11 team and the probable KRS vs SEV playing 11.

KRS vs SEV live: KRS vs SEV Dream11 prediction and preview

Sevilla travel to Krasnodar on Matchday 4, having beaten the Russian side 3-2 at home in a thrilling encounter on Matchday 3. The two sides have faced each other thrice, with Sevilla winning two and Krasnodar winning one. The last time the two sides met was in a reverse fixture which ended in a 3-2 victory for Sevilla.

Krasnodar have only won one of their last seven matches in all competitions. Sevilla, on the other hand, have found some form in recent weeks and will fancy their chances. Jesus Navas was sent off the last time these two sides met and will miss the game as he is suspended. Based on recent form our KRS vs SEV match prediction is a Sevilla win.

KRS vs SEV Dream11 prediction: Probable KRS vs SEV playing 11

Krasnodar probable 11 - Yevgeni Gorodov; Igor Smolnikov, Yegor Sorokin, Aleksandr Martynovich, Evgeniy Chernov; Yuri Gazinskiy, Tonny Vilhena; Shapi Suleymanov, Kristoffer Olsson, Cristian Ramirez; Marcus Berg

Sevilla probable 11 - Tomas Vaclik; Aleix Vidal, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Marcos Acuna; Joan Jordan, Fernando Reges, Oliver Torres; Lucas Ocampos, Luuk de Jong, Youssef En-Nesyri

KRS vs SEV live: Top picks for KRS vs SEV Dream11 team

KRS vs SEV live: Krasnodar top picks

Marcus Berg

Kristoffer Olsson

KRS vs SEV live: Sevilla top picks

Luuk de Jong

Youssef En-Nesyri

KRS vs SEV Dream11 prediction: KRS vs SEV Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Tomas Vaclik

Defenders - Jules Kounde, Marcos Acuna, Igor Smolnikov

Midfielders - Kristoffer Olsson, Tonny Vilhena, Oliver Torres, Lucas Ocampos, Joan Jordan

Forwards - Marcus Berg (VC), Youssef En-Nesyri, Luuk de Jong (C)

Note: The above KRS vs SEV Dream11 prediction, KRS vs SEV Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The KRS vs SEV Dream11 team and KRS vs SEV Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Sevilla, Krasnodar Twitter