KSH Vs PUN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Match Details

Real Kashmir FC will take on third-placed Minerva Punjab FC on January 10, 2019 at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar at 11:30 AM (IST). Real Kashmir are seventh in the I-League with five points from four games thus far. The visitors will enter the match as favourites despite registering two draws in their last two matches in the league. Here is the KSH vs PUN Dream11 match prediction and top picks.

KSH vs PUN Dream11: Real Kashmir FC truly has a versatile fan base

Watch the real story of #UnrealFans who went beyond their old loyalties to support us on our maiden journey in the I-League. Die-hard football fans who did something unusual and unheard of in the world of football. Know more – https://t.co/qmuCKq2b7Z. #adidasFootball #RKFC pic.twitter.com/dqxZbHpo1v — Real Kashmir FC (@realkashmirfc) December 6, 2019

KSH vs PUN Dream11 prediction

KSH vs PUN Dream11 prediction - Real Kashmir FC squad

Phurba Lachenpa, Farhan Ganie, Mason Robertson, Muhammad Hammad, Mitchel Megginson, Loveday Enyinnaya, Kallum Higginbotham, Khalid Qayoom, Gnohere Krizo, Danish Farooq Bhat, Ritwik Kumar Das, Subhash Singh, Armand Bazie, Dalraj Singh, Muhammad Abdul Salam, Chesterpoul Lyngdoh, Brian Mascarenhas, Arjun Naghial, Vicky Meitei, Tenzin Samdup, Ujawar Nabi Bhat, Nagen Tamang, Altamash Sayed, Arashpreet Singh, Novin Gurung, Asifullah Khan, Rohit Jhamat, Abdul Jack Yule, Ifham Tariq Mir, Shahnawaz Bashir.

KSH vs PUN Dream11 prediction - Minerva Punjab FC squad

Bhaskar Roy, Teah Dennis Jr, Danilo Quipapá, Anwar Ali, Souvik Das, Maheson Singh Tongbram, Bali Gagandeep, Sérgio, K Chemjong Barboza Jr., Jay Hart, Bikash Yumnam, Sanju Pradhan, Kiran Kumar Limbu, Beikhokhei Beingaichho, Makan Chote, Yumnam Raju, Nidhin Lal, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Devansh Dabas, Imanuel Lalthazuala, Samuel Shadap, Aser Pierrick Dipanda, Himanshu Jangra, Munmun Lugun, Lalrinchhana Tochhawng, Girik Khosla, Moinuddin Khan, Akashdeep Singh, Akhil Verma, Amandeep Singh, Akash Sangwan, Luntinmang Haokip, Cavin Lobo.

KSH vs PUN Dream11: Minerva Punjab FC occupy the third spot in the I-League table for now

KSH vs PUN Dream11 prediction

KSH vs PUN Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: K Chemjong

Defenders: M Robertson, A Ali, T Dennis, S Shadap

Midfielders: K Qayoom, N Vijay-Pal (VC), B Armand

Forwards: K Higginbotham, S Da Silva Junior (C), D Farooq-Bhat

Minerva Punjab FC start as favourites to win.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

