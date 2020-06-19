KSS Vs AKM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Russian Premier League Live

Krylia Sovetov will host Akhmat Grozny on Matchday 23 in Russian Premier League this week. The match will be played at the Samara Arena. Krylia Sovetov are currently on the 16th spot of the Russian Premier League table with 20 points to their name. Krylia Sovetov have won only four times in 22 games played in the season so far (Draws 8, Losses 10), and lost 2-3 against Dinamo Moscow in their last Russian Premier League clash.

As for Akhmat Grozny, they are currently placed 15th position in the league standings. Akhmat Grozny have managed to bank a total of 22 points in the league so far with 6 wins to their name (Draws 4, Losses 12). Akhmat Grozny lost 0-3 in their last Russian Premier League clash against FC Tambov.

KSS vs AKM will commence on Friday, June 19 at 8:30 PM. Fans can play the KSS vs AKM Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the KSS vs AKM Dream11 prediction, KSS vs AKM Dream11 top picks and KSS vs AKM Dream11 team.

KSS vs AKM Dream11 team

KSS vs AKM Dream11 top picks

Alexander Sobolev (Captain) Paul Anton (Vice-captain) Dejan Radonjic Bernard Berisha Odiase Roshi Andres Ponce

Squads for the KSS vs AKM Dream11 team

KSS vs AKM Dream11 team: Krylia Sovetov (KSS)

Yevgeni Frolov, Bogdan Ovsyannikov, Evgeniy Konyukhov, Sergey Ryzhikov, Vitali Lystsov, Nikita Chicherin, Taras Burlak, Vladimir Poluyakhtov, Maksim Karpov, Mehdi Zeffane, Nikita Chernov, Aleksandr Anyukov, Dmitri Kombarov, Denis Popovic, Maksim Glushenkov, Dmitri Kabutov, Anton Zinkovskiy, Artiom Timofeev, Srdan Mijailovic, Alexander Gatskan, Safaa Hadi, Paul Anton, Sergey Ivanov, Egor Golenkov, Anton Terekhov, Dejan Radonjic, Maksim Kanunnikov

KSS vs AKM Dream11 team: Akhmat Grozny (AKM)

Vitaly Gudiev, Alexander Melikhov, Evgeni Gorodov, Maksim Nenakhov, Magomed Musalov, Roland Gigolaev, Rizvan Utsiev, Miroslav Bogosavac, Zoran Nizic, Wilker Angel, Andrey Semenov, Evgeny Kharin, Ravanelli Ferreira, Khalid Kadyrov, Magomed Mitrishev, Bernard Berisha, Lechii Sadulaev, Ismael Silva Lime, Anton Shvets, Denis Glushakov, Odise Roshi, Abubakar Kadyrov, Ablae Mbengue, Vladimir Iljin, Felipe Vizeu, Andres Ponce, Oleg Ivanov

KSS vs AKM Dream11 prediction

Our KSS vs AKM Dream11 prediction is that Akhmat Grozny will win this game.

Note: The KSS vs AKM Dream11 prediction, KSS vs AKM Dream11 top picks and KSS vs AKM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KSS vs AKM Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Cover image source: Source: FC Akhmat Instagram