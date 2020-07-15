KSS Vs KRS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Russian Premier League Live

Krylia Sovetov will face Krasnodar in the upcoming clash in the Russian Premier League at Samara Arena. Krylia Sovetov are placed 19th in the Russian Premier League table as they have managed to bank only 27 points in the season so far. Krylia Sovetov have won just 7 games in 28 games (Draws 6, Losses 15). As for Krasnodar, they are currently on the third spot of the table with 48 points to their name. They have managed to win a total of 13 games in the season so far (Draws 9, Losses 5). Krasnodar won 3-0 in their last league clash against Ural.

KSS vs KRS will commence on Wednesday, July 15 at 6:30 PM IST. Fans can play the KSS vs KRS Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the KSS vs KRS Dream11 prediction, KSS vs KRS match prediction and KSS vs KRS Dream11 team.

KSS vs KRS Dream11 team

KSS vs KRS match prediction and top picks

Maksim Glushenkov (Captain) Dejan Radonjic (Vice-captain) Paul Anton Marcus Berg Ari Shapi Suleymanov

KSS vs KRS Dream11 prediction: Squads for the KSS vs KRS Dream11 team

KSS vs KRS Dream11 team: Krylia Sovetov (KSS)

Bogdan Ovsyannikov, Danil Beltyukov, Evgeniy Konyukhov, Sergey Ryzhikov, Yevgeni Frolov, Aleksandr Anyukov, Dmitri Kombarov, Maksim Karpov, Mehdi Zeffane, Nikita Chernov, Nikita Chicherin, Taras Burlak, Vitali Lystsov, Vladimir Poluyakhtov, Alexander Gatskan, Artiom Timofeev, Danila Smirnov, Denis Popovic, Dmitri Kabutov, Gennadi Kiselyov, Paul Anton, Safaa Hadi, Sergey Ivanov, Srdan Mijailovic, Vladislav Tyurin, Anton Terekhov, Anton Zinkovskiy, Dejan Radonjic, Dmitri Molchanov, Egor Golenkov, Maksim Glushenkov, Maksim Kanunnikov

KSS vs KRS Dream11 team: Krasnodar (KRS)

Andrei Sinitsyn KRS-GK, Denis Adamov KRS-GK, Matvey Safonov KRS-GK, Stanislav Kritsyuk, Aleksandr Martynovich, Andrei Ivashin, Cristian Ramirez, Jon Fjoluson, Kaio Pantaleao, Ruslan Kambolov, Sergei Petrov, Uros Spajic, Yegor Sorokin, Aleks Matsukatov, Aleksandr Chernikov, Daniil Utkin, Dmitriy Stotskiy, Ilya Zhigulev, Kristoffer Olsson, Manuel Fernandes, Nikita Sergeev, Remy Cabella, Tonny Vilhena, Viktor Claesson, Yury Gazinski, Ariclenes Ferreira, German Onugkha, Ilya Vorotnikov, Maksim Kutovoi, Marcus Berg, Shamil Mavlyanov, Shapi Suleymanov, Wanderson Campos

KSS vs KRS Dream11 prediction: KSS vs KRS playing 11

Krylia Sovetov : Anton Shunin, Vladimir Rykov, Ivan Ordets, Anton Sosnin, Dmitri Skopintsev, Zaurbek Pliev, Artur Yusupov, Oscar Hiljemark, Joãozinho, Nikolay Komlichenko, Sebastian Szymanski

: Anton Shunin, Vladimir Rykov, Ivan Ordets, Anton Sosnin, Dmitri Skopintsev, Zaurbek Pliev, Artur Yusupov, Oscar Hiljemark, Joãozinho, Nikolay Komlichenko, Sebastian Szymanski Krasnodar: Matvey Safonov, Sergei Petrov, Kaio, Maksim Kutovoi, Manuel Fernandes, Shapi Suleymanov, Kristoffer Olsson, Aleksandr Chernikov, Daniil Utkin, Rémy Cabella, Marcus Berg

KSS vs KRS Dream11 prediction

Our KSS vs KRS Dream11 prediction is that Krasnodar will win this match, considering their run of form.

Note: The KSS vs KRS Dream11 prediction and KSS vs KRS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KSS vs KRS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: FC Krasnodar/Instagram)