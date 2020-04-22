KUK Vs KHU Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Tajikistan Premier League Live

FC Kuktosh will play FK Khujand in their upcoming clash in Tajikistan Higher League 2020. FC Kuktosh are on the fourth spot on the points table with four points to their name. Kuktosh have managed to win one game out of the two games played (Draw 1). FC Kuktosh faced Regar-TadAZ in their opening match of the season which ended up in a 0-0 stalemate. They scored three goals in their next clash against Istaravshan.

As for FK Khujand, they are on the seventh spot on the points table with three points to their name. FK Khujand have managed to win one game out of the two games played, having suffered a loss in the other. FK Khujand faced CSKA-Pamir Dushanbe in their opening match of the season which they won 3-1. FK Khujand lost their next game in the league against FC Khatlon with a scoreline of 3-2.

The KUK vs KHU Dream11 game is scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, 6:30 PM IST. Here is the KUK vs KHU Dream11 prediction, KUK vs KHU Dream11 top picks and KUK vs KHU Dream11 team.

KUK vs KHU Dream11 team

KUK vs KHU Dream11 top picks

Mamur Ikromov (Captain) Firdavs Chakalov (Vice-captain) Kurbonali Babaev

KUK vs KHU Dream11 team

KUK vs KHU Dream11 team: FC Kuktosh

Daler Edgorov, Mukhiddin Odilov, Abbos Ikramov, Atkhamdzhon Abdulloev, Gurez Aslonov, Mukhammad Gulaev, Otabek Karimov, Khikmatullo Rasulov, Mukhsindzhon Abdugaffarov, Bunyod Shodiev, Erfan Moradnejadi, Munir Davlatbekov, Sobirdzhon Kholmatov, Khikmatilo Ismoilov, Artur Shabrin, Abdurasul Rakhmonov, Sultonsho Mirzoev, Kholmurod Nazarov, Prince Arthur, Farrukh Abdurakhmonov, Akhtam Kholboev, Kurbonali Babaev, Ishmael Clothey

KUK vs KHU Dream11 team: FK Khujand

Dilshod Bozorov, Amirdzhon Safarov, Andrey Sidorov, Sanjar Rikhsiboev, Fatkhullo Fatkhulloev, Dzhakhongir Aliev, Sharafdzhon Solekhov, Bakhtiyor Choriev, Komron Mirzonazhod, Parviz Aliyev, Oybek Abdugaforov, Abdulmumin Zabirov, Abdusamad Samadov, Saidkhodzha Mukhammad Sharifi, Khurshed Beknazarov, Manuchekhr Safarov, Alisher Barotov, Shakhrom Nazarov, Firdavs Chakalov, Manuchehr Akhmedov, Sirozh Khamroev, Parviz Bokiev, Mukhriddin Khasanov, Mamur Ikromov, Daler Barotov

KUK vs KHU Dream11 prediction

Our KUK vs KHU Dream11 prediction is that FC Kuktosh will win the game.

Note: The KUK vs KHU Dream11 prediction and KUK vs KHU Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The KUK vs KHU Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.