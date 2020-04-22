Kuktosh Vs Khujand Live Streaming Details, Team News, Tajikistan Premier League Live

FC Kuktosh will face FK Khujand for their next Tajikistan Higher League 2020 clash. FC Kuktosh are placed on the fourth position in the Tajikistan Higher League 2020 points table. FC Kuktosh have managed to bag a win and a draw in the two games played in the season so far. FC Kuktosh were up against Regar-TadAZ in their first match of the season which ended in a 0-0 draw. FC Kuktosh won their second game of the season against Istaravshan.

FK Khujand are currently on the seventh position on the Tajikistan Higher League 2020 points table with three points to their name. FK Khujand have been on the winning side once out of the two games played so far in the season (Loss 1). FK Khujand won 3-1 against CSKA-Pamir Dushanbe in their opening clash of the season. However, FK Khujand lost the next league game against FC Khatlon.

Tajikistan League live: Kuktosh vs Khujand live streaming

There will be no Kuktosh vs Khujand live streaming in India. However, here are the other details about the match -

Competition: Tajikistan League Game: Kuktosh vs Khujand Date and Time: Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 6:30 PM IST

Tajikistan League live: Kuktosh vs Khujand team key players

Kuktosh vs Khujand: Kuktosh key players

Kholmurod Nazarov Prince Arthur Munir Davlatbekov Daler Edgorov

Kuktosh vs Khujand: Khujand key players

Dilshod Bozorov Alisher Barotov Abdulmumin Zabirov Mamur Ikromov

Tajikistan League live: Kuktosh vs Khujand team

Kuktosh vs Khujand team: Kuktosh full squad

Daler Edgorov, Mukhiddin Odilov, Abbos Ikramov, Atkhamdzhon Abdulloev, Gurez Aslonov, Mukhammad Gulaev, Otabek Karimov, Khikmatullo Rasulov, Mukhsindzhon Abdugaffarov, Bunyod Shodiev, Erfan Moradnejadi, Munir Davlatbekov, Sobirdzhon Kholmatov, Khikmatilo Ismoilov, Artur Shabrin, Abdurasul Rakhmonov, Sultonsho Mirzoev, Kholmurod Nazarov, Prince Arthur, Farrukh Abdurakhmonov, Akhtam Kholboev, Kurbonali Babaev, Ishmael Clothey

Kuktosh vs Khujand team: Khujand full squad

Dilshod Bozorov, Amirdzhon Safarov, Andrey Sidorov, Sanjar Rikhsiboev, Fatkhullo Fatkhulloev, Dzhakhongir Aliev, Sharafdzhon Solekhov, Bakhtiyor Choriev, Komron Mirzonazhod, Parviz Aliyev, Oybek Abdugaforov, Abdulmumin Zabirov, Abdusamad Samadov, Saidkhodzha Mukhammad Sharifi, Khurshed Beknazarov, Manuchekhr Safarov, Alisher Barotov, Shakhrom Nazarov, Firdavs Chakalov, Manuchehr Akhmedov, Sirozh Khamroev, Parviz Bokiev, Mukhriddin Khasanov, Mamur Ikromov, Daler Barotov

