Kuyt Says Sheriff Doesn't Deserve To Play In UCL; Coach Responds After Beating Real Madrid

When the Champions League Group Stage draw was announced, a new team from Moldova, Sheriff Tiraspol was announced in Group D alongside the UCL's most successful team Real Madrid, Italian giants Inter Milan, and Shakhtar Donetsk. Fans across the world were excited to see what the newcomers could do but of course, the odds were never in their favour. Former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt reportedly said that he does not believe that a team like Sheriff Tiraspol belonged in the Champions League.

"I know that the Champions League is a competition for champions, but teams like Sheriff Tiraspol have nothing to do with the Champions League," said Kuyt.

Since then, Sheriff have gone on to defeat Shakhtar, followed by a night that will go down in their history as the most famous one, when they defeated Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Sheriff coach Yuriy Vernydub responded to Kuyt's remarks saying:

"It was a great player, Dirk Kuyt, who said there is no place in the Champions League for Sheriff," Vernydub said per The Guardian. "So I'm very happy to destroy his perfect world. At the moment, I am very happy after this game against such a big club like Real Madrid. This is so emotional. I'm very appreciative of my boys for this great job. We are a real team."

Real Madrid vs Sheriff Tiraspol Match Report

The lowest-ranked team for the 2021-22 Champions League season had one more surprise in store towards the end of the match after the scores level for the night at 1-1. In the 89th minute amid a barrage of attacks from the Blancos, a sliver of hope formed when Sheriff won a throw-in next to the Madrid box. The ball was played into the box and then crossed back out to Sebastian Thill who was waiting 22 yards out from goal, the ball fell kindly for the Luxembourgish footballer and he launched a volley with such power and precision that even Zinedine Zidane would be proud of it, the ball nestled in the top left corner of the goal and Sheriff were on cloud 9. Probably their most famous victory, and a night to forget for Madrid's players and coaching staff.

