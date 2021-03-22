Kylian Mbappe 100 Goals: French Star Marks Century Of Ligue 1 Goals With Stunning Stats

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for Paris St-Germain and went on to find the back of the net again in the second half as PSG registered an emphatic 4-2 win against Lyon on Monday. The 22-year-old's brace in PSG's Ligue 1 match saw him break yet another record as the French striker is now the youngest player ever to hit a century of goals in the top tier of French football. Kylian Mbappe 100 goals have helped the youngster in breaking the record once held by Herve Revelli for more than 50 years.

Kylian Mbappe record: Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 youngest player to reach 100 goals

Revelli had achieved the feat in 1969 while playing for Saint Etienne and held the record until Sunday before Mbappe broke it during PSG's comprehensive win against Lyon. Mbappe opened the scoring for PSG in the 15th minutes of the game as his deadlock-breaking strike gave PSG a commanding start in the match. Danilo Pereira and Angel Di Maria soon joined the young French attacker on the scoresheet as PSG entered half-time with a 3-0 scoreline. The World Cup winner went on to reach his 100th goal mark in the French top-flight during the 54th minute of the match as PSG went to the top of the Ligue 1 table.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions walked away with three crucial points and are now currently on par with Lille. However, Lille suffered a 2-1 loss against Nimes last week, and with Les Dogues failing to gather any points this game week, Lille and PSG are now tied with 63 points against their name. However, a superior goal difference record has helped Les Parisiens claim the top spot in the French league standings.

Speaking with the media after his fantastic outing against third-placed Lyon, Canal Plus has quoted the youngster saying how he knew that the record was just two goals away. Mbappe was quoted mentioning how he feels it is a new step in his career, alongside another step towards making history.

The French World Cup winner went on to add how such things stay with you and expressed his belief of still having a lot of years in front of him to perfect and improve his game. Adding how he is only just getting started, the 22-year-old attacker feels that he can only get better. He moved on from speaking about his personal accomplishment to the team's performance and expressed how the team played well. Mentioning taking the first place back, Mbappe revealed how PSG will try not to give it up.