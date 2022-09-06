Kylian Mbappe: 'Being First-choice Doesn't Mean You're Going To Take All Penalties'

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar's relationship had come under question following their clash over a penalty during his team's 5-2 win over Montpellier on August 14. The Mbappe vs Neymar fued started when the french striker Mbappe had missed a spot-kick in that match and was snubbed by Neymar from taking a spot-kick later on in the game. The PSG star has made an admission that his relationship with Neymar is not always great, but says there is mutual respect between both of them.

PSG vs Juventus: Kylian Mbappe offers insight on his relationship with Neymar

During last week's match against Monaco, Neymar took the spot kick without any interference from Mbappe signalling significant improvement in the togetherness of the side. PSG prepares to face Juventus in the first Champions League group stage match of the season on Tuesday. Mbappe while speaking to the press said, "It is my sixth year with Neymar. We have always had a relationship like this, based on respect, sometimes colder and sometimes warmer. I have great respect for him and his influence on the team.

He further said that even though he's the first-choice penalty taker, the duties would be shared depending on how things go in a game. "I don't know [who would take a penalty against Juventus], we'll see. We have to see how it goes during the match. Being first-choice doesn't mean you're going to take all penalties. You have to know how to divide the cake."

PSG coach explains Neymar's decison to take penalty against Monaco ahead of Mbappe

Following the Monaco match, PSG coach Christophe Galtier in his post-match interview about the penalty incident said, "Kylian Mbappe was the number one penalty taker and Neymar was number two. Neymar made the decision to take the penalty after talking with Mbappe. Kylian congratulated him, that's how it should be." It is pertinent to note that there was no drama seen between Mbappe and Neymar, with the Frenchman calmly having let the Brazilian take the spot kick.

Despite suffering a 1-1 draw against Monaco in their last league game, PSG maintain their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 standings. They are currently on 10 points, level on points with second-placed Marseille and third-placed Lens, but with a far superior goal difference than both clubs. PSG have a GD of 14, while Marseille and Lens have a GD of just 7 and 5 respectively.