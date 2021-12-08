Kylian Mbappe Breaks Long-standing Messi Record With Brace In PSG's UCL Win Vs Club Brugge

French footballer Kylian Mbappe has surpassed Argentine legend Lionel Messi to become the youngest player in Champions League history to reach 30 goals. Mbappe set the record when he scored his first goal of the day for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) against Club Brugge on Tuesday. Mbappe achieved the feat at the age of 22 years and 352 days, while Messi had set the record at the age of 23 years and 131 days back in 2010.

Mbappe also set another record after he scored his second goal of the game just five minutes later, giving his team an early advantage over the Belgian club. Mbappe now holds the record for scoring the second-fastest brace in a Champions League game.

Mbappe is second only to Brazilian footballer Rodrygo Silva de Goes, who had set the record by scoring two goals for Real Madrid in 2019 in just 6 minutes & 13 seconds.

PSG vs Club Brugge

Paris Saint-Germain beat Club Brugge by a massive margin of 4-1 to register their third victory in 6 Champions League games. The Parc des Princes was lit on fire after superstars Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi both scored two goals each. After Mbappe's heroics, it was Messi's turn to show why he is still considered the greatest ever to play the game.

After receiving a fantastic ball from Mbappe from the left flank, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored his first goal in the 38th minute. Messi beat a couple of Club Brugge defenders before scoring his 5th goal for PSG from the edge of the box. Club Brugge attempted a comeback by scoring a goal in the 68th minute but it was never going to be enough as PSG were already 3-1 up and were about to score their fourth goal just minutes later.

Messi scored his second goal of the game in the 76th minute after PSG were awarded a penalty following a clumsy tackle by Van der Brempt on the former Barcelona striker when PSG players were toying around Club Brugge's box. PSG finished as their Champions League group's runners-up, with Man City emerging on top.

Image: AP/Mbappe/Twitter