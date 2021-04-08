Kylian Mbappe Breaks THIS Zlatan Ibrahimovic Record In The Champions League

Kylian Mbappe stamped his authority as one of the best players in Europe after he put on a show for Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night. The French international got on the scoresheet twice as PSG exacted revenge for their Champions League final defeat against Bayern Munich, clinching a memorable 3-2 win at the Allianz Arena. The 22-year-old boasts of an insane record in Europe's premier club competition and will hope to lift the trophy at the end of the season.

Kylian Mbappe UCL record: Mbappe outshines Zlatan Ibrahimovic PSG record with Bayern brace

Kylian Mbappe continued where he left off against Barcelona as he punished Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. The 22-year-old scored PSG's opener early in the game before scoring the third, in what turned out to be the winner in a pulsating 3-2 win at the Allianz Arena. The French international's unerring accuracy will be vital going forward, with the three away goals setting up PSG as the favourites to progress through to the semi-final for the second consecutive season.

In the process, Kylian Mbappe also became one of the most prolific goal scorers for Les Parisiens in the Champions League. Currently, Edinson Cavani, who now plays for Manchester United, leads the list with 30 goals, followed by the 22-year-old Frenchman, who scored his 20th and 21st Champions League goals for PSG on Wednesday night. Mbappe went past Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who managed 20 goals for the club in the competition during his four-year stint in Paris. The 2018 World Cup winner also equalled the now AC Milan strikes tally in knockout stages, with both now having scored six goals in the latter stages of the UCL.

Kylian Mbappe UCL record: Kylian Mbappe stats

Kylian scored twice on the night, opening the scoring after a delightful assist from Neymar, before nodding in his second to give Angel Di Maria the assist honours. Counting the Mbappe vs Bayern stats, the 22-year-old has 27 goals and 15 assists in the Champions League, totalling 42 goal contributions in just 43 appearances. The French international's brace sees him close in on Erling Haaland for this season's UCL top scorer title, with the PSG forward now tallying eight goals, compared to the Dortmund star's 10. Mbappe is one of the biggest names in Europe linked with a move away, and his continued excellence in Paris is being well monitored by the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool, who both remain keen to sign the 2018 World Cup winner.

(Image courtesy: Champions League Twitter)