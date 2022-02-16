Kylian Mbappe Comments On PSG Future After Scoring Winner Against Real Madrid In UCL Match

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) prodigy Kylian Mbappe clinched 1-0 victory against 13 times Champions League winner Real Madrid from a game that was minutes away from being a goalless draw. The goal saved PSG as well as Messi from being shamed on social media after his spot-kick was saved by Thibaut Courtois who had a phenomenal night. The Belgian goalkeeper almost earned Los Blancos a draw just before Mbappe's crazy run beating two defenders and scoring a goal to win the first leg of the last-16 tie at Le Parc des Princes.

Kylian Mbappe's Future

Mbappe will be running out of contract with PSG at the end of summer. Since last season the Frenchman has been linked with his yesterday's opponent. Madridista's have flooded the internet with a hope that the speedster will someday don the number 7 jersey previously worn by legends like Juan Gómez González and Cristiano Ronaldo. Post PSG vs Real Madrid clash, when Mbappe was asked about his future he said "I play for one of the best teams in the world"

"I'm going to give it my all for the remainder of the season. I haven't decided on my future," he added.

The 23-year-old will face Real Madrid again for the return leg at Santiago Bernabéu. Casemiro and Ferland Mendy will miss the crucial return leg after receiving a yellow in Paris. Both are main starters for the Spanish team and the crowd wearing white will miss their service. Valverde will replace the Brazilian Defensive Midfielder while David Alaba might come in as a replacement for the Left Back position, giving Nacho the important role of Central Midfielder alongside another Brazilian Eder Militao.

Image: AP