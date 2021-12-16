Kylian Mbappe Drops Subtle Hint On PSG Future Amid Real Madrid Talks

PSG star and French striker Kylian Mbappe has once again addressed the situation around his future as he continues to be linked with a move away from Paris. It was reported months earlier that the player was offered a mega-contract and that had the player accepted that offer instead of turning it down he would have become the highest-paid footballer. However, the player said that 'Human ties are more fascinating than money' and thus had dropped a hint that he will likely leave in the summer.

The player has been constantly linked with a move to Real Madrid who has seen several bids being turned down by PSG. Speaking about his future the player said that he is looking forward to discovering, travelling, meeting players from different cultures and this makes it quite evident that he sure is looking for a move away from Paris.

"It is life experience that counts more than earning money, even if it is important because we have families to support.I am looking forward to discovering, travelling, meeting players from different cultures… Now that we are talking about a career, there may be room for the unforeseen. Indulging yourself, creating surprise, is part of the beauty of sport. Things can happen that change your plans: it is impossible to predict what I will do in the next 20 years. " he said speaking to a French weekly magazine - Paris Match

When asked about Karim Benzema, his national teammate who also plays for Real Madrid he said "It is much easier to create a connection on the field when you are friends. Both of us want to shine, to help each other score goals. And that works!" with many Real Madrid fans hoping that the duo can recreate the magic in the La Liga.

"I hope this year will be the one" Mbappe on PSG's UCL drought

The 22-year-old also spoke about the team's failure to win the Champions League and said that he hopes they can win it this year and that they have been working on some areas and have made efforts to improve on them "We've taken big steps to try and improve the team over the last few years, we've just got to try and correct certain details and try to win. In football, there is a certain amount of luck, but you've got to make that luck and at times we haven't done that. I hope this year will be the one."

Image: AP