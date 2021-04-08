Kylian Mbappe English Interview Goes Viral After Iconic Bayern Munich UCL Win; Watch

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe stole headlines after a commanding performance in what was a rematch of the 2020 Champions League final against Bayern Munich. The French international scored twice on the night to give his side a famous 3-2 win at the Allianz Arena, making them favourites to reach the semi-final for a second consecutive season. The 22-year-old is now one of the leading goal scorers for PSG in the Champions League and will look to do better on their maiden final appearance last year.

Kylian Mbappe English interview after Bayern vs PSG clash goes viral; Fans shocked at Frenchman's "perfect" English

Kylian Mbappe is dazzling on and off the pitch as fans could not get enough of the Frenchman's brilliance during the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich. Apart from scoring twice in a man of the match performance, the 22-year-old delivered an interview in perfect English much to the surprise of fans. Speaking to BT Sports following the Bayern vs PSG clash, Mbappe heaped praise on his teammates, saying that it was a difficult game against the best team in Europe at the moment.

The PSG superstar was quoted saying, "We played well, like a team, the collective was good. My teammates were so good. And I want to say congratulations to the whole team. It is only the first game and we have another game at home, so we have to stay focused on the game". Mbappe's near-perfect English stumped many fans online who were in awe of the Frenchman's proficiency in the language. The 22-year-old has spent his entire career in France and predominantly speaks French while on duty for PSG or Les Blues.

Kylian Mbappe vs Bayern Munich: PSG superstar scores twice, breaks records

With his brace on Wednesday, Kylian Mbappe broke a slew of records and stamped his claim as one of the greatest players of his generation. The 22-year-old has now managed 42 goal contributions in 43 UCL games, with 27 goals and 15 assists in Europe's premier club competition. Mbappe became the first to score five away goals in a single Champions League knockout campaign. He also went past Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Champions League tally for PSG, becoming the second-highest goal scorer for the club in the competition, behind Edinson Cavani. The French international's brace sees him close in on Erling Haaland for this season's UCL top scorer title, with the PSG forward now tallying eight goals, compared to the Dortmund star's 10.

