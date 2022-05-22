Last Updated:

Kylian Mbappe Faces Heat As La Liga Vows Legal Action Against PSG Over Contract Renewal

La Liga issued a statement regarding Mbappe's new agreement with PSG moments before the decision was officially announced by the French champion.

La Liga will lodge a complaint with the European federation against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after the French club extended Kylian Mbappe's contract despite the footballer's desire to join Real Madrid. Mbappe abandoned his plans to join Real Madrid and instead signed a new contract with PSG, extending his stay in France for another three years. Mbappe was expected to join Real Madrid upon the expiration of his existing contract in June. However, Mbappe's new contract with PSG has hampered the move.

'It is scandalous' 

La Liga has issued a statement claiming that the new agreement between Mbappe and PSG violates the "economic stability" of European football. Spain's top professional football division suggested that the agreement is "scandalous" because PSG had already reported losses worth hundreds of millions of euros before securing Mbappe, while those who could afford the player are left without being able to sign him.  

La Liga issued a statement regarding Mbappe's new agreement with PSG moments before the decision was officially announced by the French champion. In its statement, La Liga said it will file a complaint against PSG before UEFA and other European organisations, including the European Union authorities. This is not the first time La Liga has filed a complaint against PSG regarding financial fair play. The complaints it filed in the past were successful, forcing UEFA to issue sanctions against PSG. However, those sanctions were later reversed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). 

"LaLiga wishes to state that this type of agreement attacks the economic stability of European football, putting at risk hundreds of thousands of jobs and the integrity of the sport, not only in European competitions but also in domestic leagues," the league said in its statement. 

"It is scandalous that a club like PSG, which last season reported losses of more than 220 million euros after accumulating losses of more than 700 million euros in prior seasons (while reporting sponsorship income at doubtful valuation), with a squad cost around 650 million for this season, can close such an agreement, while those clubs that could afford the hiring of the player without seeing their wage bill compromised, are left without being able to sign him," the statement added. 

"LaLiga will file a complaint against PSG before UEFA, the French administrative and fiscal authorities and European Union authorities to continue to defend the economic ecosystem of European football and its sustainability. In the past LaLiga has complained to UEFA for non-compliance with financial fair play by PSG. These complaints were successful and UEFA sanctioned the club, while the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), in a bizarre decision, reversed the sanctions," the statement read. 

Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick hours after signing the new contract, is expected to stay with the French club until 2025. Mbappe was presented with a shirt with the date '2025' before the kickoff against Metz on Saturday. 

