Kylian Mbappe 'has No Reason To Leave' Says PSG Chairman After Signing Lionel Messi

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move away from Le Parc des Princes this summer because the 2018 World Cup winner has made it clear that he wants to play for a competitive club. However, with Lionel Messi now signing for PSG, club chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi is confident that the French forward has "no reason" to leave the club. Mbappe is into the final year of his contract and has been linked with a move to Real Madrid with several other clubs interested in signing the French international.

PSG chairman says Kylian Mbappe 'has no reason' to leave

While announcing the arrival of Lionel Messi, the PSG chairman told a press conference, "I think everyone knows. His (Kylian Mbappe) future is clear. He said it himself, he wanted us to have a competitive team. Well, we have the most competitive team in the world right now. So there is no excuse for him now. He can’t do anything else but stay."

After the signing of Messi, Mbappe may be inclined to change his opinion of leaving PSG. Earlier, the 2018 World Cup winner had publicly stated that he wanted a better project to commit to if an extension was to be agreed upon. Messi is not the only new signing, as the Ligue 1 giants have also signed the likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos and Achraf Hakimi. With these additions, PSG will undoubtedly be one of the real contenders to win the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League.

Lionel Messi unlikely to start for PSG immediately

PSG's latest star Lionel Messi admitted he was unsure when he will be fit enough to make his debut after a long and hectic summer. When he was asked when he will make his PSG debut, Messi responded, "Actually, I don’t know. I was on holiday. I spoke to the technical staff yesterday. So, maybe I need a pre-season myself. I am going to begin to train and work. I hope I can play as soon as I can. I really want to, but I can’t. That’s the answer, exactly to your question. When I feel I am ok, I will be ready and willing to play."