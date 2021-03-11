Kylian Mbappe Ironically Smashes All-time Lionel Messi UCL Record To Knockout Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe was key to his side's exceptional display and dominance in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against ]Barcelona. The Frenchman struck thrice to end the first leg 4-1 in PSG's favour. And he came to haunt the Blaugrana at Parc des Princes on Wednesday, this time from the spot to set straight an epic Champions League record to his name.

Champions League results: Kylian Mbappe breaks Messi's record at reaching 25 UCL goals

Following the trip to Barcelona, Mbappe had scored 21 goals in the Champions League since his rise with Monaco. A hat-trick against the Camp Nou outfit saw the Kylian Mbappe goals tally rise to 24, one goal shy from breaking Barcelona icon Lionel Messi's iconic Champions League goal record.

And he broke the record in style at Parc des Princes. PSG were awarded a penalty after Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet committed a foul on Argentine striker Mauro Icardi. Mbappe stepped up to take the spot-kick only to strike the roof of the net to put his side in the front.

With the goal, the 22-year-old 2018 World Cup winner became the youngest footballer to score 25 goals in the Champions League. He achieved the milestone at the age of 22 years and 80 days to be precise. In doing so, he broke Messi's record of scoring 25 goals at an age of 22 years and 86 days.

PSG vs Barcelona: Lionel Messi brings up 120th UCL goal with stunner

Seven minutes later from Mbappe's opener, Messi went on to put out his point of intent in the game. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner saw his teammates struggle to net past Keylor Navas despite clear chances. Hence, he decided to take the matter into his own hands.

Messi went on to score a stunner from outside the penalty box as Navas failed to stretch out to reach the ball. With the stunner, Messi brought up his 120th goal in the Champions League, achieving the milestone in 149 appearances. His arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo leads the charts with 134 goals to his credit.

PSG vs Barcelona: Messi misses key penalty

Meanwhile, Barcelona failed in garnering favourable Champions League results, courtesy of struggle in front of goal. Meanwhile, Messi saw his penalty being saved by Navas in the injury time of the first half after a foul on Antoine Griezmann. Ronald Koeman's men failed to emulate their first-half performance in the other half and thus went on to lose the tie 5-2 on aggregate.

Image courtesy: UCL Twitter