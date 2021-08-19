Kylian Mbappe Is OUR Player, Don't See Him Being Anywhere Else This Season, Says PSG Coach

Kylian Mbappe has earned encomiums from Paris Saint-Germain's man-in-charge Mauricio Pochettino after his performances in PSG's 4-2 win against RC Strasbourg Alsace. The coach has said that the player is 'very relaxed in spite of all the ongoing speculation around the players' future.

"Kylian is relaxed, he is our player and I don't see him being anywhere else this season, this period is part of football, lots of things are said and I know from experience that some things happen and others don't," Mauricio Pochettino told speaking to the media ahead of PSG's Ligue 1 game against Brest on Friday.

Kylian Mbappe has entered the final year of his PSG contract and Real Madrid are keeping a keen eye on the situation and are likely to be ready to pick up the player they admire in case he turns free agent at the end of the season. The PSG coach had already made the point clear that the club has no intention of letting a key player like Mbappe leave during the current summer transfer window.

Reports on the Frenchman wanting to leave all started with the announcement of Lionel Messi from Barcelona, with hints that the player might want to move away for regular game time. However, PSG chairman Khelaifi has made it very clear that the player will not be allowed to leave, and that he has all that he needs right here at PSG, "I think everyone knows. His (Kylian Mbappe) future is clear. He said it himself, he wanted us to have a competitive team. Well, we have the most competitive team in the world right now. So there is no excuse for him now. He can’t do anything else but stay." Nasser al-Khelaifi was heard saying.

Mbappe transfer news: Real Madrid identify alternative striker

According to reports from the Fichajes, Real Madrid are looking at Harry Kane as a potential alternative to PSG star Kylian Mbappe. The Los Blancos want to strengthen their attack and need a top-quality striker. Harry Kane has already made it clear that he wants to leave Tottenham in order to play Champions League football and with high profile departures of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, Real Madrid might be able to meet Tottenham's asking price.

Image credits: AP