Kylian Mbappe Left FURIOUS After France Teammate Giroud Made This Claim

There is evidently an ongoing tension between France teammates Kylian Mbappe and Oliver Giroud with reports suggesting that Mbappe was left seething after comments made by the Chelsea forward. Even though Giroud hit a brace in the friendly game against Bulgaria, he yet seemed unhappy. So, what happened between Mbappe and Giroud?

What happened between Mbappe and Giroud?

Kylian Mbappe and Oliver Giroud were reportedly at odds over the amount of passing between them. Giroud, who is just five goals shy of becoming France's leading goalscorer, seemed to lash out against his teammates for what he perceived as a lack of service. While the Chelsea forward did not take any names it is understood that he was referring to Mbappe.

Speaking after the game, Giroud said, "Sometimes we make the runs, but the balls don't come… You say I haven't been seen much at the start, but maybe we could have found each other a bit more". Giroud was perhaps referring to two opportunities during the second half when Mbappe went for goal himself while the Chelsea forward was offering himself as an option. According to reports from L'Equipe, the PSG star has been left so furious that he wanted to hold a press conference to get his side of the story across.

Giroud came in and recorded a brace after Benzema picked up a knock in the first half 😮 pic.twitter.com/6v4iWKB9A3 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 8, 2021

France fixtures Euro 2020

Tuesday, June 15, 2021: France vs Germany (Wednesday, June 16 12.30 AM IST)

Saturday, June 19, 2021: Hungary vs France (6.30 PM IST)

Wednesday, June 23, 2021: Portugal vs France (Thursday, June 24 at 12.30 AM IST)

France squad for Euro 2020

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Marseille), Mike Maignan (Lille);

Defenders: Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Leo Dubois (Lyon), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Lucas Digne (Everton), Clement Lenglet (Barcelona), Kurt Zouma (Chelsea);

Midfielders: N'golo Kante (Chelsea), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint-Germain), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich), Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham);

Attackers: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain, Marcus Thuram (Borussia Monchengladbach), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco), Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona), Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona).

How to watch France's Euro 2020 games live in India?

For fans wondering where to watch the live telecast of France's Euro 2020 games in India can do so on the Sony Sports Network. The live stream of France's Euro 2020 games will be available on the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, live scores and updates of the Euro 2020 games can be accessed on the Twitter handle of France's national team.