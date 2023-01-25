Kylian Mbappe Looks Forward To Bringing Star Manchester City Player To PSG This Summer

Kylian Mbappe has a fan following all over the world. Playing for France and Paris Saint Germaine, Mbappe has won the 2018 FIFA World Cup and many Ligue 1 titles. Being an important pillar of PSG Mbappe also has to do a lot when it comes to team selection.

Mbappe wants to bring Silva to PSG

Now, according to reports Mbappe wants to bring Manchester City star Bernardo Silva to Paris Saint Germain. Bernardo, playing for City till now, has played 19 matches out of the 20 matches City has played this season and has also featured in the starting XI in 15 matches.

Out of the 19 matches, Silva has featured for City he has been a part of 7 goal appearances which included 5 assists and 2 goals. Mbappe and Silva had last played for Monaco in the 2016-17 Ligue 1 season and they had also managed to win the title with Monaco that season.

According to a report published by ‘The Sun’, Mbappe would ‘love’ if Silva becomes a part of PSG.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola remains a huge admirer of Silva and will surely be reluctant to let go of one of his key players without replacing him.

Praising Silva after City’s victory over Crystal Palace, Guardiola said, “I’m happy that Bernardo became a winning player. Of course the highlights will be of Erling. But we cannot forget what Bernardo has done, scoring the goal and creating down the right side in the second half."

“What amazes me about Bernardo is that when the game is going wrong he makes a step forward, he loves to play in this situation. He’s comfortable with it”, Guardiola added.

“Some players maybe step backwards, and he makes a step forward. That’s why he is irreplaceable in many ways for us. He’s so important, he can play in four or five positions. And it’s not just on the pitch, it’s off it too. In the locker room, I want him here so much”, Guardiola added.

Silva due to his versatile nature is an important player for a manager like Guardiola as Silva can play anywhere in the wing and also in the middle when needed.